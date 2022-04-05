Stratford Broadway Men won against Te Kiri Rovers 4-0.



Stratford Broadway Men had another strong result this week.

The team put Te Kiri Rovers away 4-0 to hold onto the Championship Challenge Trophy.

Going forward, when using short quick passes to change the points of attack, the opposition had no chance.

This was supported by the man of the match performance of Ethan Larsen, who with a strong work rate, solid ball control and effective decision making dominated the mid midfield.

The four goals came from two quality shots by Anthony Boyder - one being a reverse from the baseline, as well as clinical finishes from Rhyley Coles and Julian O'Sullivan.

CMK Avon went into their second game of the season against Masters at Stratford.

Avon was short on numbers and was bolstered by additional players from Broadway.

Masters played a well-structured passing game, and soon found the back of the Avon net.

Avon's game improved in the second quarter, with the forwards and halves making good inroads into Masters' territory.

The skill and experience of the Masters team showed, and their score continued to build. The player of the day was Demi Ward who filled in as goalie of the team.

Demi was kept busy as Masters constantly threatened, and her many saves kept Avon in the game. Avon's midfield of Riley McDonald and Rhyley Coles both had strong games as Avon pressed forward in the second half.

The final score was 9-0 to Masters in a fun game played in good spirits.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women played Northern Hawks for the Challenge Trophy.

Unfortunately, they lost the game 2-0. Stratford started the game very well having the majority of the possession and putting heaps of pressure on the opposing goal.

A combination of the heat and recovering from Covid meant that we ran out of energy which resulted in the two goals from the north. The player of the day was Kat Strang.

Stratford Premier Women come up against NPOB White on Friday evening.

Both teams took to the turf with aggression and determination, which became a battle of the strongest.

Lots of opportunities went a miss for Stratford as the game progressed.

Great defence at the other end kept NPOB out until unfortunately NPOB achieved their goal and scored twice to end the game 2-0.

Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Premier Men faced the daunting task of last year's champions first up.

New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) came out firing and Stratford was three goals down after the first quarter.

A rude awakening for the new team. But quickly the boys found how to close the gaps at the back. Then the midfield started to connect better.

This produced a second half with a number of good opportunities created. The best was a sensational Curtis Boyde deflection from a great ball into the circle. Unfortunately, that was the only goal of the half, Stratford going down 3-1 but showing some promising glimpses for the new season.

This week's games:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm: Prem Men v Te Kiri Rangers.

Saturday in Stratford: 12.00pm: Avon Men v Te Kiri Rovers, 1.30pm: B Women v Apex, 3.00pm: Broadway Men v NPBHS 2nd XI.

Prem Women: Bye.