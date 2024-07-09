Ireland said they had fun performing.

“We chose to do our performance to Pink’s So What. We love Pink and thought it was a great choice. we had so much fun.”

Judge of the preschoolers category, Linda Huitson, said it was hard to pick a winner.

“They were very good so I had to pick a winner from the smiles.”

Heidi Baker, Lacey Buttimore, 3, and Callen Bisset, 1 and a half, and Hannah Bisset. Lacey and Callen competed in the hobby horse dressage competition, each earning top placings. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Dearden said the event was great.

“While it would have been nice to have had a few more attend, everyone who participated thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

In terms of her fundraising goal, Dearden said she was just over halfway.

“The Raisley platform, where people can donate, is still live and will be up until filming is completed.”

She said she had so much fun organising the hobby horse dressage competition that she was now organising a hobby horse jumping competition.

“This will be in late August or early September, depending on venue and equipment availability. I had such fun organising the event.”

To keep up to date with future events, people can visit Dearden’s Taranaki Hobby Horse events Facebook page.