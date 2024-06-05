Altrusa Hāwera members Debbie Moffit and Linda Garrett.

A new pressure-relieving mattress is helping Hāwera Hospital patients.

The mattress was gifted by the Hāwera branch of Altrusa International, a women’s service organisation that has been supporting the South Taranaki community since 1981.

Nurse manager Kate McCrea said the pressure-relieving mattresses were made from materials that contour the body, alleviating pressure on the hips, shoulders and back.

“The mattress is being used in our inpatient ward to support the care of patients who might be at risk of a pressure injury and to provide them with greater comfort. It’s especially valuable for frail, elderly and stroke patients. We are very grateful to Hāwera Altrusa. Their support has enabled us to increase the number of pressure-relieving mattresses we have to four.”

Altrusa raised the funds for the mattress during last year’s South Taranaki Christmas House tour, where the group of 27 women sold raffle tickets and provided catering.

Over the past four years, Hāwera Altrusa has raised more than $35,000 which has been used to purchase multiple items for Taranaki Hospice and cuddle cots for families experiencing infant bereavement.