“Our council made the decision to introduce Māori wards in 2020, prior to the Labour Government removing the right to demand a poll. At the time a demand for a poll was received, but the demand did not meet the required 5% elector threshold and was not required.”

The referendum process was time consuming and expensive, he said.

“While we acknowledge the Coalition Government’s desire to restore the right to binding referenda, we feel strongly that any council that made a decision on Māori wards and fully completed the legislative process prior to the Labour Government’s changes, should not have been made to go through this costly, time consuming and politically divisive process again.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, elected members unanimously voted in favour of retaining the district’s two Māori wards.

The extraordinary meeting was originally scheduled to run at 4pm, however, the start time moved forward to 2pm on the day with the council website updating at 10am on the day of the meeting to show the corrected time.

Before opening the meeting, South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon explained the late change.

“We had planned for the meeting before this one to run for two hours. When we didn’t get as many submitters we brought it forward.”

He also acknowledged the passing of the Māori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero.

“During his reign, he promoted the kaupapa of unity and togetherness which is certainly how we work here in Taranaki.”

In the public forum before the meeting, councillors heard from Ngapari Nui and Graham Young from Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui, John Hooker and Emma Gardiner from Te Korowai o Ngāruahine, Taranaki iwi representative Peter Moeahu and Kaahui o Rauru Trust chief executive Renee Bradley.

A large crowd attended South Taranaki District Council's extraordinary council meeting, to hear the council's decision on Māori wards. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Young, the Te Rununga o Ngāti Ruanui taiao officer, said the legislation overruled South Taranaki’s decision to establish a Māori ward.

“They have taken away your ability to lead your community on a clear and unifying path you established three years ago and this is a complete government overreach.”

Young said retaining the wards was a step towards local unity.

“Māori wards ensure Māori voices and perspectives are part of local decision-making.”

He Korowai o Ngaruahine pouwhakarae Emma Gardiner said giving the community a voice is important.

“This isn’t about being for or against Māori wards, but a vote to ensure the community has a voice and there will be a poll. We want to go into this conversation on a positive note. Having a consensus and unanimous decision about this will start the conversation on the right path. We shouldn’t be in this situation but we are.”

She then extended the same invitation she gave at the Stratford District Council’s Māori ward meeting, adding she was “happy to have a beer” and discuss the positives of Māori wards.

Kaumātua Peter Moeahu said he was grateful for the opportunity to speak.

“I never thought I’d ever live to see the day of Māori representation on councils. But I might also live to see the day when it’s not there. I ask you to please continue your support.”

Te Kaahui o Rauru’s chief executive Renee Bradley was unable to attend the forum but submitted a statement which was read out by Nixon.

“Te Kaahui o Rauara is of the view that the bill denies and decreases opportunities for Māori to contribute to local decision-making processes. At the Te Kaahui o Rauru Trust hui held August 11, Te Kaahui o Rauru Trust reaffirmed their continued support for Māori wards at local elections in the South Taranaki district, as well as in other local territorial areas that Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi rohe encompasses.”

South Taranaki district deputy mayor Robert Northcott said he supported keeping Māori wards.

“You’re our friends, neighbours and whānau and it’s only fair that you have a voice around the table.”

Councillor Celine Filbee was frustrated by the poll requirement.

“I tautoko your sentiment, I’m strongly opposed to it. If there’s any way we can get around having to hold it I’d be fully supportive. To be ridden rush shot over by the Government about decisions made about our people that we understand and care about, I’m extraordinarily resentful of. [We] went through due process for this decision in 2020 and having to back the bus up does not sit well with me.”

Councillor Te Aroha Hohaia asked if they could add another recommendation to the council report.

“This would be to actively seek ways that the council doesn’t have to take part in the poll.”

Nixon said the recommendation could be added, but advised caution when moving ahead.

“I’m very much against breaking the law but we can look into it.”

He said it was disappointing council was being challenged on its earlier decision.

“Having already been tested by the same legislation that this current coalition Government is proposing, we here in Taranaki could have done without this distraction and cost which is being forced upon us as council and community.”