The public gallery was full at Stratford District Council's meeting on Tuesday, August 13, when elected members voted unanimously in favour of keeping a Māori ward.
In a public forum before the meeting, councillors heard from Ngapari Nui and Graham Young from Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui, Anaru Marshall and Sam Tamarapa from Te Kāhui Maru, and John Hooker and Emma Gardiner from Te Korowai o Ngāruahine.
Young, the Te Rununga o Ngāti Ruanui taiao offficer, said the recent Government legislative change, which required councils to make a decision on Māori wards by September 6 this year was “a complete overreach”.
“You as a council are more than capable of making these decisions for yourselves.”
“Shame on the Government for reigniting the flames of a race debate ... Division and hatefulness will flourish.”
Te Kāhui Maru pouwhakahaere Anaru Marshall said the new legislation would give a platform and voice to “factions” in the community that would otherwise struggle to be relevant. The legislation was undemocratic, he said, as it had been pushed through without proper consultation.
Te Korowai o Ngaruahine pouwhakarae Emma Gardiner told elected members the iwi had “skin in the game” as it was focused on investing in the community, pointing to the current development of the Stratford Lodge, on the site of the former Dawson Falls Lodge as well as the work done by iwi in Stratford during Covid.
She was, she added, “happy to have a beer” with any councillor to further discuss the merits of Māori wards.
In introducing the decision report on the subject to elected members, council CEO Sven Hanne first acknowledged a former councillor who had passed away in August 2023.
“I feel it is important to acknowledge those who have helped to lay the foundation, or pave the way for us today. Therefore, I would like to acknowledge and remember former councillor Peter Dalziel who, from the very beginning, supported and encouraged this council to establish a Māori ward.”
“Councillor Dalziel attended via audio visual link from the carpark outside the clinic where he was receiving cancer treatment just to be able to be the one to second the motion to establish the ward. That was the strength of Peter’s commitment to this ward.”
Now, said Hanne, elected members had to decide on the future of that ward.
He said the coalition Government’s Māori wards bill reverted the law back to the old rules for establishing Māori wards and required either a binding referendum on wards that were established since 2020 without a referendum or for the council to scrap the ward.
While two councillors, Grant Boyde and Vaughan Jones, were absent from Tuesday’s meeting, with Boyde on a leave of absence and Jones having put in an apology, all elected members present at the council meeting voted in favour of the retention of the ward.
Several councillors took the opportunity to voice not only their support of the ward, but their frustration at the position they found themselves in.
Deputy Mayor Min McKay said she had concern around the legislation change.
“The coalition Government is reaching backwards into a time where they were not in power, and backdating some changes ... that’s something we should all be very concerned about.”
She was frustrated, she said, that the coalition Government frequently talked about the importance of empowering local decision makers to make decisions for their community because they have been elected by the community to do so, yet, in this particular decision they have decided we are not best placed to do this.
“My question is, why is it only this one decision that we’re not capable of making at this table?”
Elected members were able to make any other representation decisions, she said.
“We can establish any ward we wish to geographically, right down to a single street we wanted, without the need to have a referendum.”
Only a decision on a Māori ward required a referendum, she said.