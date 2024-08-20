Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said the previous Government removed the petition option in February 2021.

“I don’t consider three months long enough for communities to have their say in a petition,” Brown told Local Democracy Reporting.

Councils that introduced Māori wards under the previous Government’s legislation and voluntarily put their proposals to a referendum would be unaffected by the Government’s changes.

“For example, Ōpōtiki District Council conducted a voluntary poll of their residents notwithstanding Labour’s law change and therefore have the backing of their communities for the introduction of Māori wards,” Brown said.

“The Government respects Ōpōtiki District Council’s decision and they will not be required to reconsider.”

In Ruapehu district, a public petition supported by right-wing lobby group Hobson’s Pledge was launched but did not get the required 5% of enrolled voters — or 385 people — to force a binding referendum.

In South Taranaki, opponents also failed to gather the required number of signatures.

In Gisborne, no demand for a poll was received.

Ruapehu District Mayor Weston Kirton said the community had its say when the petition failed to gain the numbers needed to demand a poll.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has rejected a call from three councils to be exempt from new Māori ward legislation. Photo / Alex Burton

“You could argue that means the majority of the community was comfortable with the council decision,” Kirton said.

Under a new law passed last month, councils that established a Māori ward from 2020 without a referendum are required to either scrap the ward or hold a binding referendum alongside the 2025 local elections.

Kirton went to Wellington to petition the Government for an exemption from the new rules because the community had already had the opportunity to have its say. He said the council received no response to the request.

The minister earlier said it should be up to communities to determine whether to introduce Māori wards.

“Some councils choose to have wards for particular geographic representation, such as rural wards. Geography has been the main way that political representation at a local government level is organised.

“Māori wards are a departure from this, and we therefore think all communities ought to have a say on whether they are used in their local government areas,” Brown said.

Kirton, South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon and Gisborne District Mayor Rehette Stoltz were among 52 mayors and chairpersons who signed a letter in May to the Prime Minister, ministers and party leaders opposing the proposed changes to Māori wards.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air



















