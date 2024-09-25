Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

South Taranaki Council seeks nominees for Sporting Hall of Fame

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The South Taranaki District Council is seeking two inductees for the Sporting Hall of Fame.

The South Taranaki District Council is seeking two inductees for the Sporting Hall of Fame.

The South Taranaki District Council is looking for two new inductees to join its Sporting Hall of Fame.

“South Taranaki has produced some incredible sports people, and we want to acknowledge that,” said community events co-ordinator, Ella Tosland.

Tosland said nominees must meet at least one of their criteria to be considered, which means they need to have either achieved international success by winning gold, silver or bronze at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, a World Championship or another officially approved elite level event, been a senior athlete or a significant contributor of a national representative team at an elite international level, or made a significant contribution and distinguished service to elite sport which has brought credit to South Taranaki.

Tosland said as well as those criteria, inductees must also have a strong association with South Taranaki and have spent a significant period of their life living in the district. She said it is also preferred that nominees be retired from elite-level sport for at least five years before being nominated.

“Nominations don’t roll over from year to year, so anyone who hasn’t been chosen from an application in the past is eligible to be nominated for the 2024 round of inductions.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The council has inducted seven people to their Sporting Hall of Fame in the past – Roger Cox (shearing), Adine Wilson (netball), James Hunter (rugby), Graham Mourie (rugby), Stan Lay (javelin), Graeme West (rugby league), and Michael Campbell (golf).

A nomination form can be picked up from TSB Hub, South Taranaki i-SITE, any South Taranaki LibraryPlus or downloaded from the council’s website at www.southtaranaki.com

Nominations close on Friday, November 1.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For more information contact Ella Tosland on 0800 111 323 or email events@stdc.govt.nz.

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press