The South Taranaki District Council is looking for two new inductees to join its Sporting Hall of Fame.

“South Taranaki has produced some incredible sports people, and we want to acknowledge that,” said community events co-ordinator, Ella Tosland.

Tosland said nominees must meet at least one of their criteria to be considered, which means they need to have either achieved international success by winning gold, silver or bronze at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, a World Championship or another officially approved elite level event, been a senior athlete or a significant contributor of a national representative team at an elite international level, or made a significant contribution and distinguished service to elite sport which has brought credit to South Taranaki.

Tosland said as well as those criteria, inductees must also have a strong association with South Taranaki and have spent a significant period of their life living in the district. She said it is also preferred that nominees be retired from elite-level sport for at least five years before being nominated.

“Nominations don’t roll over from year to year, so anyone who hasn’t been chosen from an application in the past is eligible to be nominated for the 2024 round of inductions.”