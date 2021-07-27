School holidays end with a splash at TSB Pool Complex Friday Rave

Skylah Frank (7) enjoyed visiting the TSB Pool Complex during the school holidays.

The Stratford District School Holidays ended with a splash on Friday.

The TSB Pool Complex hosted a "Friday Rave" for kids around the district, with the pool inflatables up, music playing and the chance to win spot prizes.

Skylah Frank (7) says she likes visiting the TSB Pool Complex.

"I really enjoy swimming. I came to the pools a lot during the holidays, even twice in one day. My favourite thing is using the flippers and having a go on the inflatables."

Skylah says playing musical statues in the middle pool was fun.

"We had to stop dancing every time the music stopped for our chance to win a spot prize. I had a lot of fun."

Taylor Reynolds (11) attended the Friday Rave with Liam (9) and Ava (11) Miles, and Lukas Reynolds (12).

"We all had a lot of fun. I liked going on the big pool inflatable and going down the slide at the end."

Ava says she enjoyed the event.

"There was a lot of spot prizes, games, and all the inflatables were up. I love going to the pools."