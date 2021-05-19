Review: Showtime Australia's The Sweet Caroline Tour - A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Zac Coombs is a convincing Neil Diamond. Photo / Supplied

Zac Coombs truly shone like a diamond from the moment he stepped on the TSB Showplace stage last night, as the star of Showtime Australia's The Sweet Caroline Tour - A Tribute to Neil Diamond.

While Diamond himself has announced his touring days are over, the chance to enjoy his music through a tribute show such as this one was clearly a draw and the theatre was packed with Neil Diamond fans hoping for a chance to step back in time and enjoy some of the consummate American singer-songwriter's music.

With Australian performer Zac Coombs centre stage, the audience got exactly what they came for, as Zac belted out one classic song after another, changing shirts and guitars with barely a pause in the musical lineup.

Zac's voice was well matched to the musical challenges some of Diamond's songs come with and he didn't falter once. Matching Diamond musically is one thing, but Zac took this tribute show to the next level with his easy way of engaging with the audience in a way reminiscent of Neil Diamond himself.

Zac didn't just sing the songs on stage, he lived them. He told the stories behind them and shared his love of Diamond's music with the audience in an easy relaxed manner that made a nice contrast with the high energy of the performances themselves.

While Zac was the star of the show, he was sharing the stage with some great talent and all the band members rose to the challenge of putting on a great show.

Saxophonist and keyboard player Hayden Baird was great to watch and listen to, and his saxophone solo was memorable for all the right reasons. Another tuneful moment came from South African performer Rusty Red playing the harmonica as well as guitar and backing vocals.

New Zealand performer Caitlin Penrose was a clear audience favourite, and her backing vocals were perfectly pitched throughout, and her voice came into its own as she sang You don't bring me flowers with Zac.

Listening to her belt out those classic lines, made famous by Barbara Streisand, I found myself hoping Showtime Australia's talent department were listening closely - if there was ever a reason for the company to consider a Streisand tribute show it was to be found singing on stage in New Plymouth last night.

The show's energy was great and Zac did a great job of getting everyone dancing throughout. The playlist was well planned to build the energy throughout the night, with the melodic Sweet Caroline the perfect song to end on.