Norm Foster’s story of Hilda’s Yard comes to life as soon as the curtains open, the set draws you in and helps you to feel comfortable and at home. Hilda Fluck, played by Nicola Bleasel, is a delight to watch on stage. A strong, sassy character who enjoys her life as homemaker with her husband Sam Fluck, a hard-working husband and father, played by John Lawson. The Flucks (yes be very careful how you say it) are looking forward to having an empty nest without their 30 something-year-old children who have finally flown the coop. A very picturesque cut-out version of what a lot of us may have in our minds of that era.

Each character in this show is played to stereotypical brilliance. Hilda, the homemaker and loving wife. Sam is a hard-working father, who knows how to barter a deal for a new television. Their son Gary, whose life skills are questionable, wears his heart on his sleeve, and always has a positive outlook. Janey, their daughter, who is quite the flirt, especially since she realised that marriage and cleaning isn’t her idea of exciting, as she already has eyes on another man.

This is Bleasel’s and Lawson’s second time playing a married couple on the stage, and the chemistry is evident. Their warm and loving interactions with each other as their characters look forward to being alone together, and sharing kisses they need to expand on later now their adult children are no longer at home.

Corey Prewett plays Gary, and does a fantastic job at being the lovable character that you just want to give a hug. He is sappy, happy go lucky - even when life is throwing him lemons, he has lemonade. Prewett is joined on stage by his wife Maddy Klever who plays Bobbi Jakes, a thriving young lady who is ahead of her time and cutting edge.

Kaila Le Maitre is fantastic as the seemingly immature daughter Janey. Being the housewife that her husband wants didn’t suit her, and after six months, she finds herself climbing the fence into the backyard of her parents’ home. Le Maitre is a pleasure to watch on stage, especially when things are actually not what they seem.

Beverley the Bookie, played by Mike Bugbee, also climbs the fence into the yard in pursuit of Gary. Bugbee does a great job at bringing Beverley to life. Yes he is crooked, but he is a businessman who needs to settle a debt, but plans are thwarted when Hilda invites him to join them for supper, and he then also catches the eye of Janey.

Hilda is the glue to this family, and like all families, there is a favourite place that we like to gather to discuss our woes, which happens to be Hilda’s Yard.

I was close to tears when all the characters were together and Sam had a revelation about his daughter’s situation. This is a credit to Lawson’s ability to really get inside this character. Then when Hilda departed the yard with her final words to the ever present, yet invisible, neighbour she often speaks too when times get tough. Bleasel was a pleasure to watch throughout the entirety of the story. I felt her heart and her frustrations with her children, and her love and support for her husband.

Well done to the tech crew, stage crew, set design, props, wardrobe and make up departments that work hard behind the scenes and often unseen on the work you have all done to bring Hilda’s Yard to the stage. New Plymouth Little Theatre, thank you for another wonderful evening of theatre.

This show surprised me, and left me with lasting thoughts on when my children finally fly the nest, will home still be their safe place when things get tough?

The details:

What: New Plymouth Little Theatre present Hilda’s Yard

When: July 9 - 20

Where: New Plymouth Little Theatre

Tickets: Via iticket