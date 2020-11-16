Review: A Slightly Isolated Dog's Don Juan makes a fantastic festival finale

A Slightly Isolated Dog's Don Juan made for a fantastic festival finale. Photo / Supplied

The cast of A Slightly Isolated Dog's Don Juan put on a fantastically funny and flirty show that made the perfect finale to the Taranaki Arts festival Reset 2020 season.

Before the show even formally starts the performers are on stage, flirting with audience members and setting the scene for what turns out to be an absolutely brilliant night out.

The show itself is about a group of French actors telling the take of the infamous Don Juan. While the eponymous character's romantic exploits make for plenty of innuendo, the story itself doesn't actually matter as the talented troupe put on a show unlike any other.

Don Juan's story is almost irrelevant as the actors make plenty of irreverent jokes, jump and dance around on stage and put on a high energy performance that leaves you on an incredible high.

The actors are all equally talented, and every one of them shines at some point.

A shout out to Andrew Paterson however as, resplendent in makeup and some seriously high heels, he leaps around the stage in a manner that leaves you wondering how on earth he manages to keep his balance in that footwear.

Sepe Muaau, playing Bastien, is one of those actors who just makes you smile the moment they are on stage, and he was brilliant fun to watch throughout the show.

Susie Berry is also great fun to watch, and hear sing, while her moment as Donna Elvira is so good, I can't imagine anyone else ever playing the part of Don Juan's abandoned lover in the future.

Comfrey Sanders, playing Ginger, is an energetic performer who demands attention whenever she is on stage, she is just such fun to watch. Her hysterical reaction to spotting a former lover in the audience sets the tone for the night - it's funny, it's clever, it's brilliantly acted and it is oh so very French.

On the note of Ginger's former lover - the actors are great, but so are the audience members who find themselves suddenly starring in the show on the night.

From Ginger's lover, Albie, to the reluctant recipient of Philippe's (played by the brilliant Johnathan Price) attention - Divya, the audience members were fantastic and it was their willingness to become part of the hilarity on stage that really made this play just so good.

A special shout out to audience member Amanda as well, who did a brilliant job in advising the love sick Philippe on how to get over his heartache - she impressed many of us with her quick thinking on the night.

The show is well matched with the choice of beautifully cheesy music performed, and all the actors are in fine voice on the night.

Their clever use of props, and the audience members, make for a fantastic show that was a fitting finale to the two-week festival that was Reset 2020.