Potters Donna Hitchcock and Margaret Foley join forces for Taranaki Fringe Festival

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Donna Hitchcock and Margaret Foley have their works on display at The Village Gallery in Eltham as part of the Taranaki Fringe Festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A pair of potters are showcasing their work at an Eltham gallery.

For the past 12 years, potters Donna Hitchcock and Margaret Foley have showcased their work at the gallery to coincide with the annual Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

This year Hitchcock said she and Foley decided to open the exhibition earlier.

“We thought we’d open the exhibition before the festival. We’ve done well and we look forward to welcoming and meeting the out-of-town visitors who travel for the festival.”

The pair had been friends for quite some time, said Foley, with Hitchcock attending Foley’s pottery classes a few years ago.

“Donna was one of my pupils when I ran the night classes at Stratford High School. Now, we’re great friends.”

She said the exhibition is something they both enjoy.

“It’s always an exciting time for us.”

As well as being an exciting time, it’s a busy one as well, said Foley.

“Between us, we’d have at least 100 pieces on display. We love it though, we work towards this every year as well as other exhibitions we are involved in.”

Foley said she enjoys entering the trail.

“I’ve done a lot of barrel firing work for this exhibition which has been quite good. I’ve got a lot of grandchildren you see so when I’m creating, I’m thinking about what children would like to see so I focus on a lot of quirky works.”

Hitchcock has created a variety of works.

“I just enjoy creating,”

She said the exhibition operates on a cash-and-carry policy.

“When people buy their works they can take them home on the day.”

Foley said both she and Hitchcock enjoy meeting new people.

“What I look forward to most about the trail is the people. We get a lot of repeat visitors from Hawke’s Bay and Auckland so it’s always good to catch up with them. We also meet some new people too which is great.”

The Details

What: The Potters exhibition

When: Now until November 16, open during gallery hours

Where: The Village Gallery, Eltham



