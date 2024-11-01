“Donna was one of my pupils when I ran the night classes at Stratford High School. Now, we’re great friends.”

She said the exhibition is something they both enjoy.

“It’s always an exciting time for us.”

As well as being an exciting time, it’s a busy one as well, said Foley.

“Between us, we’d have at least 100 pieces on display. We love it though, we work towards this every year as well as other exhibitions we are involved in.”

Foley said she enjoys entering the trail.

“I’ve done a lot of barrel firing work for this exhibition which has been quite good. I’ve got a lot of grandchildren you see so when I’m creating, I’m thinking about what children would like to see so I focus on a lot of quirky works.”

Hitchcock has created a variety of works.

“I just enjoy creating,”

She said the exhibition operates on a cash-and-carry policy.

“When people buy their works they can take them home on the day.”

Foley said both she and Hitchcock enjoy meeting new people.

“What I look forward to most about the trail is the people. We get a lot of repeat visitors from Hawke’s Bay and Auckland so it’s always good to catch up with them. We also meet some new people too which is great.”

The Details

What: The Potters exhibition

When: Now until November 16, open during gallery hours

Where: The Village Gallery, Eltham



















