Pembroke School: Principal thankful for staff and students in first year of role

Pembroke School principal Wendy Single with pupils Kayden Goodison, 7, Izzy Tume, 6, Taylyn West, 5, and Ashleigh Simpson, 6.

Seeing tamariki progress in their learning has been one of the many highlights of Wendy Single's first year as Pembroke School principal.

"One thing that has stood out to me is the quality of the early learning services in Stratford.

"Our pupils are coming to school with some fantastic early learning. One of our challenges this year has been to ensure that we are building on this through our junior learning programme so that each of our learners is getting off to a great start at school and reaching their highest potential."

She says a primary focus for the year was understanding the pupils and their learning needs.

"We have also been reflecting on what quality teaching and learning looks like to ensure that our learning programmes are providing the best opportunities for our learners."

Wendy says seeing the pupils make accelerated progress in their reading and seeing themselves as capable learners have been a highlight for the year.

"This sets them up with great foundations to build on in their learning journey. It has also been wonderful seeing our students showing our ASPIRE values, especially showing Ambition and Perseverance."

One of the ways Wendy has seen the pupils grow in confidence is by overcoming challenges.

"We recently had speeches and a child who found this very challenging proudly came up and told me he had done it in front of the class, then seeing other members of our senior school pushing themselves to overcome things they find personally challenging on camp and growing in confidence has also been a highlight."

She says exciting things are happening in 2022.

"I am looking forward to our community consultation around building our local curriculum and work around building a great curriculum for our school."

Next year Pembroke will have an all-male teaching staff.

"This was unintentional and we are very fortunate to have an amazing bunch of guys who have excellent skills that they bring to the classroom. We are excited about how they are able to bring the curriculum to life for our tamariki through their interests in sport, the outdoors, STEM and digital technologies."

As well as changes to the staffing at the school, the building will have a new look this year.

"Our office and toilet block are being updated and renovated over the school holidays and site preparation has begun for our new multipurpose building."

Wendy says she has enjoyed her first 12 months as principal, and building connections with school whānau.

"I'm incredibly blessed to have an amazing, capable team at Pembroke School, which includes our amazing support staff. Everyone works seamlessly as a team to provide a wonderful learning environment for our students and help each learner to reach their potential."