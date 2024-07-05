Advertisement
Old photo captures action of Stratford women’s rugby game

Ilona Hanne
By
2 mins to read
The player on the far right is Cyndi Smith (nee Russ). The photo was taken in the late 1960s in Stratford.

Wayne Smith knows the identity of one of the women in this photo of a rugby game - it’s his wife Cyndi, née Russ.

“She’s pictured arriving too late to stop a try for Stratford.”

Smith took the photo some decades ago now, and has shared the photo with the Stratford Press in case readers recognise any of the other players in the photo.

“Some people might recognise family members or friends, and like to have a copy of the photo.”

A photo taken by former Stratfordian Wayne Smith captures the action of a women's rugby game between two Stratford based teams in the 1960s.
The photo captures the action in a game between Stratford Rugby Club and Stratford Old Boys - a club that no longer exists, said Smith.

“They amalgamated with Stratford Rugby Club some years ago.”

Despite the name Old Boys, this photo features female players for each club, an event Smith said he remembered well.

“In those days, the women used to put on a spread after the match, but on this occasion, the men did the spread and the women played the game.”

Smith played for Stratford Old Boys for about three seasons in the latter half of the 1960s, and said he had fond memories of time spent with the team both on and off the pitch.

“We used to play on Page Street, then we would go to the New Commercial, just practically next door.”

A second photo shows the game’s referee, Clive Wheeler, who might just have had an interest in the outcome of the game, said Smith.

“I note he’s wearing Old Boy socks!”

Taranaki Rugby did not respond to questions from NZME regarding records of this specific game and the current chairperson of the Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club, Nathan McDonald, said the local club couldn’t shed any light on it either.

”We have been unable to track down the history around this game.”

While the club isn’t fielding a women’s grade team this season, McDonald said that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of female talent coming up through the ranks.

“We have a number of girls teams playing in the primary age school competition through the junior grade programme.”

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

