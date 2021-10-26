Oakura Arts Trail: Artists to open their studios to the public

Linda Barbour with her new contemporary work and student artist Catherine Reilly. Photo/ Supplied

The artists of the Oakura Arts Trail are set to open their studios to the public.

This very popular art trail coincides with the Fringe Garden Festival and takes place on October 30 and 31, and November 6 and 7.

The opening for the trail takes place at the Vineyard Bistro, Okurukuru, on Wednesday, October 27.

For the last two years, the Oakura Arts Trail has been fostering young artists so they have a greater appreciation of how to exhibit and promote their art.

Some of these young artists have gone on to have their artwork selected for the Emergence Award for young Taranaki Artists at the Percy Thomson Gallery and Taranaki Art Awards in Opunake.

One of the students this year is Catherine Reilly who will be hanging her work for the first time at the exhibition.

Linda Barbour is an artist who is returning to the trail this year.

Linda is working on creating textures on her pots, using clay mud from Lake Okareka, collected while on holiday at their bach in Rotorua. She is creating a body of work exploring new colours and contemporary designs.

There are 11 artists on the trail this year, these being Kris Wright, Richard Landers, Rose Petterson, Ross Bennett, Margaret Scott, Lizzy McNaught, Brian Clark, John Newton, Linda Barbour, Sally Laing and Lisa Newsome.

John Newton is new to the trail this year and Linda Barbour is a returning artist. There are four places of interest.

They are Hall of Design, Ringcraft Moana, Lumen Gallery and The Vineyard Bistro where the exhibition of all artists work will be.

Many of the artists are prepared to demonstrate techniques or are working while visitors pass through their studios.

The experience of visiting artists in their own work environment is unique and leaves a lasting impression on people, who return to buy work or bring other visitors to see the art.

The trail provides a nice balance of types of art to view with sculpture, glass art, pottery, jewellery, furniture art, felting, weaving, mixed media and painting being some of the variety that can be seen.

Brochures for the trail can be found at all studios, the Information Centre, the Crafty Fox and on the notice board next to the chemist. Look out for the large yellow and blue flags which will help to guide you to the artist studios.

For details on the artist and the location of their studios, go to www.oakuraartstrail or join us on Facebook.