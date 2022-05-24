Deputy head girl Rebecca Wingate (left) and head girl Casey Hayes, both 17, welcomed the families to the school. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Caption: Year 9 students Emma Taunt (left) and Georgia England, both 13, were two of the tour guides. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Forty primary and intermediate school children, along with their families, travelled from throughout the North Island to Stratford this week for an open day at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls.

Principal Matt Coleman says some families came from as far away as Taumarunui and Fielding, and from throughout Taranaki.

"We were visited by pupils from schools we have not had students from in a long time."

Matt says the tours, led by student tour guides, give the families an insight into the life and learning at the school.

After the 40-minute tours, families were able to enjoy some kai at the school before heading back home, each visiting pupil carrying a Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls tote bag they were gifted during the tour.

Two of the tour guides on the day were Year 9 students Georgia England and Emma Taunt, both 13.

Emma says she went on an open-day tour and can remember the excitement of seeing the school for the first time.

"The first time I visited the school I was impressed. My sister Jennifer, who is in Year 10, also attends the school. The thing that impressed me most was the opportunities you get at this school with learning, and also how every teacher is kind and caring and willing to help the students achieve their best potential."

Georgia says the friendly nature of the school makes it a top high school choice.

"It's so easy to make friends here. I love every day because I learn great things, and also get to meet a lot of kind people."

Visiting families were greeted by head girl Casey Hayes and deputy head girl Rebecca Wingate, both 17.

Casey says although neither she nor Rebecca had attended an open day themselves, the school is always accommodating with arranging other times prospective students and their families can visit the school if they can't make it to an open day.

"It's so good that the school makes time to show people around if they can't make it to the open days. They understand that different families have different schedules and are accommodating to everyone, so each person has the chance to see the school at a time that suits them."

Rebecca says that as well as Year 8 students who are getting ready to start high school next year, Year 6 and 7 students also came to the open day.

"It was nice to see these students coming to look at the school. It shows they're already thinking about their futures. Deciding what high school to go to is a big decision and can influence your life. In my opinion, Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls is the top high school to go to."

The girls say they also received a blast from the past, with students from their own primary schools among the visitors.

Casey says it was great to see these students again.

"It was definitely good seeing students from the primary school I went to. I remember being in their shoes and visiting this school for the first time. It's definitely a wonderful school and the opportunities and kind nature of everyone here makes it the best school for girls."