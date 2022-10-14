Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Stratford Press

New Plymouth singer-songwriter Lauren Nottingham (Frauz Knotz) releases first song

Stratford Press
Lauren Knottingham (Frau Knotz) released her single Supernova in September. Photo/ Supplied

Lauren Knottingham (Frau Knotz) released her single Supernova in September. Photo/ Supplied

Being stuck in a foreign country during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic was the inspiration for a Taranaki artist's first song.

New Plymouth singer-songwriter Frau Knotz (Lauren Nottingham) released her new single Supernova in September and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press