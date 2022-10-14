Lauren Knottingham (Frau Knotz) released her single Supernova in September. Photo/ Supplied

Being stuck in a foreign country during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic was the inspiration for a Taranaki artist's first song.

New Plymouth singer-songwriter Frau Knotz (Lauren Nottingham) released her new single Supernova in September and says it's a letter to herself during a time when she felt like she had lost everything.

"This was when I was living in Mexico City for a three-month lockdown. Mexico was one of the worst-hit countries during those early stages of the pandemic."

Initially, Lauren had moved there for six weeks to start a rehearsal for a jazz quartet.

"I was about to embark on a cruise ship as the on-board entertainment. It would've been my dream job."

It wasn't her first experience in a quartet. She was the leader of a jazz quartet and performed in New Zealand, Australia and Northern Europe.

Three days after she arrived in Mexico the tour was cancelled and Lauren says she found herself in a new country with a new language, no friends, no job and no opportunity to go out and meet people.

"Thankfully, I was living with a lovely Mexican family who taught me Spanish, showed me their way of life and cooked traditional Mexican food. They also had 27 cats. My Mexican mum was a bona-fide crazy cat lady."

Lauren says her musical background gave her the confidence to write Supernova and release her own music.

"I studied Jazz at the New Zealand School of Music and after graduating at the age of 22, I had a working holiday in Berlin. I was also a member of Berlin's Cathedral Choir."

Berlin is where Lauren gets her musical persona from.

"In Berlin when I worked in a bakery, I was referred to as Frau Nottingham and Knotz is my family's nickname."

After returning to New Zealand from Mexico, Lauren says her music journey truly began.

The inspiration behind the song came from her time in Mexico during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / Supplied

"When I returned I started working on Supernova and a few other songs I plan to release."

Supernova was recorded and mixed by Sam Johnson at Rhythm Ace Studios and mastered by Chris Chetland, she says.

"Originally, this tune was just the bare bones I'd written with an 80s keyboard sound but Sam worked his production magic to help me move it into the realm of electronica, just as I had envisioned."

The music video was shot in New Plymouth by New Plymouth videographer Ben D'Ath who has worked with the Drax Project.

"We wanted mirrors, sparkles and neon juxtaposed with darkness and urban grunge to give a Eurodance club aesthetic. I wanted the video to look like I could be anywhere in the world."

The video was shot at New Plymouth's Centre City, the 8-Ball Pool Club and a carpark in the centre of town.

The music video is available on YouTube and will also play on JuiceTV and MTV playlists.

"This is very exciting for me. Because I'm a solo artist, I have to promote my things myself and to get it picked up by JuiceTV and MTV is amazing."

Supernova is one of three singles Lauren has planned.

"At the moment I'm working on two other songs, and the next video will celebrate the diversity of New Plymouth. I'm going to work with Erika Flash for this music video. I'm really looking forward to it. After I've released those two songs I will work on an EP."

She is thankful to all those who have helped her get this far.

"I've had a lot of support from family and friends and other people around the region. I'm excited to share Supernova with them and everyone."

■ For more information, or to listen to Supernova click here