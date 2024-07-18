Advertisement
New Plymouth police Sergeant Terry Johnson retires after 47 years of service

3 mins to read
Terry Johnson is retiring from the police force after 47 years of service. Photo / NZ Police

New Plymouth Sergeant Terry Johnson is hanging up his uniform after nearly half a century of service.

Johnson’s police journey started in the late 1970s as a traffic officer with the Ministry of Transport in Kawerau.

In 1985 Johnson went to Police College as part of Wing 101. His wing was the honour guard for Wing 100, who were graduated by Queen Elizabeth II at the New Zealand Police Centenary in 1986.

After graduating in June 1986, Johnson was posted to Stratford. During his time as a police officer, Johnson received several accolades. In 1988 he received a Silver Merit Award after he chased one of the country’s most notorious prisoners, Arthur Taylor, on foot for more than 30km over five hours.

Johnson had seen Taylor breaking into a car yard in Stratford and gave chase when he ran. Johnson was out of contact with no communication means until he ran past a house, knocked on the wall with his baton and yelled for the occupants to call 111.

In July 1989, he received a Gold Merit Award for his bravery and dedication to duty during an incident where he was threatened by an armed offender.

The offender had two firearms and a knife and rammed Johnson’s patrol car after a pursuit, before Johnson successfully arrested him. In the years that followed, Johnson held various roles across the Taranaki area where he spent all his policing career.

During his time in Stratford, Johnson also worked in the Criminal Investigation Unit, where colleagues included the late Chester Borrows. He became the Stratford sergeant in 1995 before joining the New Plymouth general duties branch as a supervisor in 1997.

Terry Johnson. Photo / NZ Police
From 2002 to 2023 Johnson was the Westown community sergeant. After nearly five decades of policing, he has plenty of reflections.

“I guess one question is how does someone do it for 47 years? Change has been massive over this time, both within society and within police, so one must be able to adapt to the change process and then work out where you fit in, and where you can contribute, by bringing your skills and character to your work.”

He said people were the police’s most important asset.

“I have worked with many good cops, I have always had good bosses who have allowed me to get on with the job without micromanagement. They are the backbone of our organisation and I have been blessed to work with many exceptional people.

“I guess this is the glue that holds it all together, so my retirement is best described as bittersweet, as I will miss the people element, the problem-solving and decision-making aspects, and will now have to go through another change process.

So, to all the people I have worked with it has been a pleasure, take care, and we will catch up when the opportunity arises; in the meantime, happy days.”

