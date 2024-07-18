New Plymouth Sergeant Terry Johnson is hanging up his uniform after nearly half a century of service.
Johnson’s police journey started in the late 1970s as a traffic officer with the Ministry of Transport in Kawerau.
In 1985 Johnson went to Police College as part of Wing 101. His wing was the honour guard for Wing 100, who were graduated by Queen Elizabeth II at the New Zealand Police Centenary in 1986.
After graduating in June 1986, Johnson was posted to Stratford. During his time as a police officer, Johnson received several accolades. In 1988 he received a Silver Merit Award after he chased one of the country’s most notorious prisoners, Arthur Taylor, on foot for more than 30km over five hours.
Johnson had seen Taylor breaking into a car yard in Stratford and gave chase when he ran. Johnson was out of contact with no communication means until he ran past a house, knocked on the wall with his baton and yelled for the occupants to call 111.