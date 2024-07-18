In July 1989, he received a Gold Merit Award for his bravery and dedication to duty during an incident where he was threatened by an armed offender.

The offender had two firearms and a knife and rammed Johnson’s patrol car after a pursuit, before Johnson successfully arrested him. In the years that followed, Johnson held various roles across the Taranaki area where he spent all his policing career.

During his time in Stratford, Johnson also worked in the Criminal Investigation Unit, where colleagues included the late Chester Borrows. He became the Stratford sergeant in 1995 before joining the New Plymouth general duties branch as a supervisor in 1997.

Terry Johnson. Photo / NZ Police

From 2002 to 2023 Johnson was the Westown community sergeant. After nearly five decades of policing, he has plenty of reflections.

“I guess one question is how does someone do it for 47 years? Change has been massive over this time, both within society and within police, so one must be able to adapt to the change process and then work out where you fit in, and where you can contribute, by bringing your skills and character to your work.”

He said people were the police’s most important asset.

“I have worked with many good cops, I have always had good bosses who have allowed me to get on with the job without micromanagement. They are the backbone of our organisation and I have been blessed to work with many exceptional people.

“I guess this is the glue that holds it all together, so my retirement is best described as bittersweet, as I will miss the people element, the problem-solving and decision-making aspects, and will now have to go through another change process.

So, to all the people I have worked with it has been a pleasure, take care, and we will catch up when the opportunity arises; in the meantime, happy days.”