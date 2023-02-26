Former MP Chester Borrows dies after cancer battle

Chester Borrows, former Whanganui MP, died in Hawera today.

Former Whanganui MP Chester Borrows has died after he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Borrows campaigned in two elections before winning the Whanganui seat, which includes South Taranaki, from Labour’s Jill Pettit in 2005.

He held the seat for four terms and was Minister for Courts and Deputy Speaker of the House in the Key Government before retiring in 2017.

Borrows was born in Nelson and he left Nayland College to join the 19-month Police Training course at Trentham in January 1975, aged 17.

He left the Police as a detective in Taranaki 24 years later and became a lawyer.

Chester Borrows, at Parliament in 2006. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In 1978, he and two police colleagues received Queen’s Bravery Awards after arresting a murderer in the Wellington suburb of Miramar.

Borrows’ daughter Abi said the family were called to his bedside in Hawera after his health “deteriorated considerably” over the weekend.

Borrows spoke of his dedication to his electorate in a 2020 interview with the Herald.

“It’s a big electorate and you have to be absolutely everywhere. You have to be 200 per cent committed,” he said.

“If you want to be in charge of your brand, you need to work as hard as you can. Be everywhere, go to everything, comment on everything, always be friendly, always have that smile painted on.”

National MP Chester Borrows makes a speech on the steps of Parliament after a protest against the Anti Smacking Bill passing through Parliament in 2007. Photo / NZPA

National MP Chester Borrows speaks during the second reading debate on Anti Smacking Bill in Parliament, 2007. Photo / NZPA

Borrows was a minister under former Prime Minister Sir John Key.

Key said today that he was sad to hear the news.

”Chester was a unique politician - Conviction to the core. He voiced his opinion and supported causes because he knew it was right even if not always popular with his caucus or the party faithful.

“He had the ability to have enduring relations with both sides of the House and will be someone that will be deeply mourned by all political parties.”

His former colleague Paula Bennett said Borrows was a good friend to many politicians.

Chester Borrows has been remembered for his dedication to his electorate and justice affairs. Photo / Supplied

Chester Borrows cut the ribbon to open the west wing at Whanganui Prison. The justice system was front and centre during his 12 years in Parliament. Photo/ Stuart Munro

“Chester was a family man through and through but also a really good friend to so many of us that were in Parliament with him.

“He loved most of all to fight for the marginalised and unfairness. He was good on the karaoke and a genuine good bloke.

“He married my husband and I on the beach in Piha and always stayed in touch and cared about us and our family.”

Borrows was diagnosed with head and neck squamous cell cancer, according to a Givealittle page.

The 65-year-old had been drawing from his savings to pay for a non-funded drug at $8000 per dose.

- More to come