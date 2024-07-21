The curtain has barely fallen on New Plymouth Operatic’s most recent production - Jersey Boys - which closed on Saturday night, and plans are already in the works for the next year’s shows.
New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) has announced two musical productions planned for next year, and both are likely to be crowd favourites.
In April, the magical and much-loved characters from J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan will come to life with the Alver and Doy musical production of Wendy.
Written by Jonathan Alver and James Doy, respectively the artistic director and chief executive of the Auckland-based National Youth Theatre Company, the musical puts Wendy centre stage in the story, giving the classic tale a modern twist while still honouring the original text of J.M. Barrie’s work.
In this version, Wendy charts a path in Neverland from youthful innocence to changing the world alongside the adored characters of Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook and the Lost Boys. The musical features 20 newly composed songs as well as the revival of forgotten Barrie characters including the Never Bird and the Mermaid.