A call for those interested to make up the creative team will come first, followed by audition information for younger performers on both the NPOS website and through social media channels.

The show will run over the April school holidays next year.

Jonathan Alver (left) and James Doy.

It’s not just families and younger audience members who are in for a treat in 2025 with NPOS productions, with the announcement of the July production likely to have people rushing to the box office early to secure tickets.

NPOS will be staging the longest-running American musical in Broadway history - Chicago! in July, an announcement sure to be popular with fans.

Chicago! is set in Chicago in the jazz age, with the musical based on a 1926 play of the same title by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, about actual criminals and crimes on which she reported.

Featuring songs such as All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, Funny Hunny, Tap Dance, When You’re Good to Mama, Hot Honey Rag, We Both Reached for the Gun, Razzle Dazzle, Class and many other popular songs, the musical won’t just appeal to audiences but also performers themselves, with the show’s musical numbers a popular choice for many singers at cabaret and pop-up Broadway nights.

Society president Shaun Murphy announced the plans for 2025 to cast, crew and NPOS members on Saturday night.

“We are thrilled to have already secured our season sponsor for this show and once again cannot thank Rod and Ben from G.J. Gardner Homes Taranaki enough for supporting local musical theatre.”

Expressions of interest for the creative team will be announced later this year and auditions are likely to be in the new year. Audition details and other announcements will be made through the NPOS website and through the society’s social media pages.

