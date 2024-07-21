Advertisement
New Plymouth Operatic Society plans two musicals for 2025

Ilona Hanne
By
3 mins to read
A scene from the musical Chicago, a version of which New Plymouth Operatic Society plan to put on in 2025. Photo / Jeremy Daniel

The curtain has barely fallen on New Plymouth Operatic’s most recent production - Jersey Boys - which closed on Saturday night, and plans are already in the works for the next year’s shows.

New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) has announced two musical productions planned for next year, and both are likely to be crowd favourites.

In April, the magical and much-loved characters from J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan will come to life with the Alver and Doy musical production of Wendy.

Written by Jonathan Alver and James Doy, respectively the artistic director and chief executive of the Auckland-based National Youth Theatre Company, the musical puts Wendy centre stage in the story, giving the classic tale a modern twist while still honouring the original text of J.M. Barrie’s work.

In this version, Wendy charts a path in Neverland from youthful innocence to changing the world alongside the adored characters of Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook and the Lost Boys. The musical features 20 newly composed songs as well as the revival of forgotten Barrie characters including the Never Bird and the Mermaid.

A call for those interested to make up the creative team will come first, followed by audition information for younger performers on both the NPOS website and through social media channels.

The show will run over the April school holidays next year.

Jonathan Alver (left) and James Doy.
It’s not just families and younger audience members who are in for a treat in 2025 with NPOS productions, with the announcement of the July production likely to have people rushing to the box office early to secure tickets.

NPOS will be staging the longest-running American musical in Broadway history - Chicago! in July, an announcement sure to be popular with fans.

Chicago! is set in Chicago in the jazz age, with the musical based on a 1926 play of the same title by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, about actual criminals and crimes on which she reported.

Featuring songs such as All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, Funny Hunny, Tap Dance, When You’re Good to Mama, Hot Honey Rag, We Both Reached for the Gun, Razzle Dazzle, Class and many other popular songs, the musical won’t just appeal to audiences but also performers themselves, with the show’s musical numbers a popular choice for many singers at cabaret and pop-up Broadway nights.

Society president Shaun Murphy announced the plans for 2025 to cast, crew and NPOS members on Saturday night.

“We are thrilled to have already secured our season sponsor for this show and once again cannot thank Rod and Ben from G.J. Gardner Homes Taranaki enough for supporting local musical theatre.”

Expressions of interest for the creative team will be announced later this year and auditions are likely to be in the new year. Audition details and other announcements will be made through the NPOS website and through the society’s social media pages.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

