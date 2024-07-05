This Star Is Born-kinda show is about a boy band that began in 1960 and we, the audience, are taken through the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons by members of the group who act as narrators.

Callum Stuart as Tommy DeVito leads us through “spring” and is as wound up as one. The co-founder of The Four Seasons was an action-man of simmering fury with a gambling addiction that led him into contact with The Mob. This was an outstanding performance by Stuart, who was scarily authentic in his portrayal of the forthright vocalist and lead guitarist. He could have been in TV show The Sopranos.

Max Beal (Frankie Valli), Callum Stuart (Tommy DeVito) and John Bellamo (Gyp Decarlo) in New Plymouth Operatic Society's Jersey Boys production. Photo / Chris Hill Photography

The “summer” of Jersey Boys is narrated by Cameron McHugh, who plays genius songwriter, keyboardist and vocalist Bob Gaudio. McHugh, the production’s understudy for Frankie Valli, has a commanding presence on stage as he plays a personality as bright as the season he portrays and with a gorgeous voice. Easy to imagine McHugh performing in a movie alongside renowned actor Joe Pesci. Pesci has a role in Jersey Boys with Keegan Pulman embodying this young Tigger-like man of hope and persistence.

Playing the “autumn” of the band, Taranaki artist and musician Jordan Barnes is understated and down-right cool as bass guitarist and vocalist Nick Massi. He’s the one easy to imagine in a Francis Ford Coppola movie, or hanging out with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack.

South Islander Max Beal, who plays lead singer Frankie Valli, has the final word with “winter”. Like the star from the Garden State, Beal hits those famous falsetto notes with clarity, strength and ease. All four band members excel in their parts, but for me, Beal is the star, because he is Valli. A movie role for Beal – playing Valli in Grease, just like the living legend.

Laura-Lee Schutte (Mary Delgado), Max Beal (Frankie Valli), Callum Stuart (Tommy DeVito) and Jordan Barnes (Nick Massi) in New Plymouth Operatic Society's Jersey Boys production. Photo / Chris Hill Photography

The story around Valli, DeVito, Gaudio and Massi is a slow-burn, one that doesn’t ignite into overnight fame but smoulders on and on. And still does – at age 90, Valli is still performing.

His official website says: “Sure, the majority of the 71 chart hits of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons (including 40 in the Top 40, 19 in the Top 10 and eight No 1s) came during the 1960s, but the music didn’t just disappear.”

It has stayed with us, so during the two-act production of Jersey Boys you’ll find yourself toe tapping, hand clapping and singing happily (maybe loudly) to tunes that have seeped into the soundtrack of your life, sometimes without you knowing it.

“It’s amazing how many songs we know all the words to, isn’t it,” a long-time friend says at halftime on the opening night at the TSB Showplace.

The show is a mixture of character acting by the men of many suits and a smattering of women – notably Laura-Lee Schutte as the loud-talking Mary Delgado (Valli’s first wife), Krystal Leuthard as Lorraine, a slightly sycophantic journalist who becomes Valli’s girlfriend, and Justin Clinton-Gohdes as the gregarious songwriting record producer Bob Crewe. Sometimes you love him and sometimes you don’t, but you always admire his captivating on-stage performance.

Members of the Jersey Boys ensemble - Cormac Deegan, Charlie Betts, Amelie Tippett and Kate Dawkins. Photo / Chris Hill Photography

Accolades must also go to director Carolyn Murphy for creating another engaging NPOS show of high-flying standards, supported by a simple two-level stage and ever-changing projected backdrops.

Musical director Christopher Luke is the behind-the-sounds star who, with his team, brings the songs alive and Alannah Murphy does a fine choreography job.

The sweet harmonies and moves by members of The Four Seasons appear effortless, which equals hours of rehearsals and, possibly, practice before bathroom mirrors and lounge floors at home.

Laura-Lee Schutte (Mary Delgado) and Max Beal (Frankie Valli) in New Plymouth Operatic Society's Jersey Boys production. Photo / Chris Hill Photography

Intertwined with this are about 35 songs from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, some snippets, some full performances.

What a discography. What a story.

Oh, what a night. Thanks Jersey Boys.