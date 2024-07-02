Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

New Plymouth Operatic Society community performance of Jersey Boys well-received

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
During the afternoon school sessions, students were given the opportunity to learn about a range of theatre departments.

It was a case of “oh what a night” for hundreds of secondary school students and community volunteers last night in New Plymouth.

Students and volunteers form a range of community groups were in the audience at the TSB Showplace for the final dress rehearsal of New Plymouth Operatic’s Jersey Boys, which opens on Thursday.

In an emailed press release, New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) marketing manager Tracey Blake said over 800 secondary school drama and music students also spent the afternoon at the theatre before the show, where they were able to hear from members of NPOS, learning about various elements of the production.

As well as learning about the makeup and wardrobe departments, students also learned one of the show’s songs under the direction of NPOS musical director Christopher Luke. They also heard from cast members Max Beal, Callum Stuart, LauraLee Schutte and Kate Dawkins as well as the show’s director Carolyn Murphy.

“Students were interested to hear about how roles were developed, voice care, how to get into the professional industry, the audition process and even pressed deeper to inquire about challenges and obstacles their character has.”

Blake said NPOS was pleased to offer the programme to students.

“We are excited we are able to offer the school’s programme to these students who can, in turn, use the information learnt for their NCEA external examinations.”

In the evening the students were part of the dress rehearsal audience along with community volunteers and other individuals, said Blake.

She said members of a wide range of organisations were invited, including The Taranaki Retreat, Gabby’s Starlit Hope, Roderique Hope Emergency Housing Trust, Francis Douglas Memorial College special education unit, City Life Church, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Taranaki Women’s Refuge.

“This year we opened up nominations where many community groups and individuals wrote in to nominate a deserving family or non for profit organisation to receive tickets to our last dress rehearsal. To be able to have our non profit give back to other non-profits is pretty special. We ourselves have over 200 volunteers who are working on Jersey Boys and know all too well that organisations would just not survive without their help.”

Feedback from those invited had been very positive, said Blake.

“Michelle Ramage of Roderique Hope Emergency Housing sent an email to the society saying ‘thank you to the whole Jersey Boys team for a thoroughly enjoyable evening. The Taranaki community is in for such a treat coming to see the show.”

The details:

What: New Plymouth Operatic Society presents the GJ.Gardner Homes season of Jersey Boys

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

When: July 4-20

Tickets: Via Ticketek.


