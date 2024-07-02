During the afternoon school sessions, students were given the opportunity to learn about a range of theatre departments.

During the afternoon school sessions, students were given the opportunity to learn about a range of theatre departments.

It was a case of “oh what a night” for hundreds of secondary school students and community volunteers last night in New Plymouth.

Students and volunteers form a range of community groups were in the audience at the TSB Showplace for the final dress rehearsal of New Plymouth Operatic’s Jersey Boys, which opens on Thursday.

In an emailed press release, New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) marketing manager Tracey Blake said over 800 secondary school drama and music students also spent the afternoon at the theatre before the show, where they were able to hear from members of NPOS, learning about various elements of the production.

As well as learning about the makeup and wardrobe departments, students also learned one of the show’s songs under the direction of NPOS musical director Christopher Luke. They also heard from cast members Max Beal, Callum Stuart, LauraLee Schutte and Kate Dawkins as well as the show’s director Carolyn Murphy.

“Students were interested to hear about how roles were developed, voice care, how to get into the professional industry, the audition process and even pressed deeper to inquire about challenges and obstacles their character has.”