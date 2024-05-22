Max Beal will play Frankie Valli in the New Plymouth Operatic Society's Jersey Boy shows. Photo / Caleb Lay

Max Beal will play Frankie Valli in the New Plymouth Operatic Society's Jersey Boy shows. Photo / Caleb Lay

A special showing of Jersey Boys is set to bring theatre to the people.

The New Plymouth Operatic Society is asking people to nominate deserving individuals, families, groups and organisations to attend the Taranaki community performance.

The New Plymouth Operatic Society’s upcoming production of Jersey Boys will feature three residents and a former South Islander as the Four Seasons.

Callum Stuart, Cameron McHugh and Jordan Barnes will join Dunedin actor Max Beal on the stage during the production season.

New Plymouth Operatic Society marketing manager Tracey Blake said the society was pleased to further connect with the Taranaki community.

“Having successfully run a community performance for many years with clubs and organisations that wouldn’t normally be able to attend, this year, we thought we’d change it up a little by opening it up again to clubs and organisations, as well as deserving families and individuals who have had a tough time this year.”

Nominations are now open, with people invited to nominate an individual, family, club or organisation by visiting the New Plymouth Operatic Society Facebook page or website.

Nominations close on Friday, June 21, with the special performance scheduled for Tuesday, July 2.