Bon is the ideal candidate for a family with children, said The Scratching Post trustee Karma Andrews

Bon the kitten is ready for adoption.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Bon is confident chatty and excited about exploring new things.

“She’d make the ideal candidate for a family with children.”

Bon is three months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained

Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Bon or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.