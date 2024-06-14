The Taranaki Forestry and Conservation course graduates, with friends, family, key stakeholders and their tutors at the graduation ceremony in Stratford on Thursday, June 13. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Taranaki Forestry and Conservation course graduates, with friends, family, key stakeholders and their tutors at the graduation ceremony in Stratford on Thursday, June 13. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki’s newest forestry and conservation qualified graduates celebrated their success at a recent graduation.

On Thursday, June 13, the Taranaki Forestry and Conservation course graduates, their friends, family and key stakeholders gathered at Stratford’s Senior Citizens Hall to celebrate 17 weeks of work that culminated in a national qualification.

The course, which first started in 2019, is funded by Stratford and Hāwera Mayors Taskforce for Jobs programmes, Todd Energy, Hāwera Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Social Development.

During the course, delivered by Tree Machine Services under NorthTec Tai Tokerau Wānanga, participants learn several skills and gain a New Zealand national Level 2 qualification for forestry, which is the entry-level requirement to get work in the forestry or conservation industries.

The ceremony was MCed by Te Kāhui Maru Trust chief executive Anara Marshall who told the graduates they could be proud of their accomplishments.

“You are a great bunch of people. This is a celebration of their work and to congratulate them.”

While Phillip Nikora from NorthTec Tai Tokerau Wānanga couldn’t attend the ceremony he had some special words for the students, read out by Tree Machine Service’s Cathy Hare.

“I’d like to congratulate the Tree Machine Services team for their great work on the course. The akonga (students) have learnt and experienced tikanga and have gained more confidence to develop relationships.

“The impact you akonga have made on the Taranaki community through this course is huge.”

Speaking at the graduation, Tree Machine Services head tutor Dave Hare said the graduates can be proud of themselves.

“They’ve done the hard yards, learning to operate chainsaws, working in the rain, digging holes and planting trees. This is only the start of their career. We’ve planted the seed of learning and caring for the land and now they’re ready to start their next journey.”

As part of the course, students learn their pepeha, waiata and a haka. To highlight the importance of tikanga in the course, a new award has been added, Hare said.

“It’s Mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) to showcase the importance of what these graduates have done.”

He said Tupu ā Nuku, a Taranaki environmental workforce development programme led by Ngāti Maru, provides pastoral care and cultural input, during and after the course.

“They are there to help and support you for the two years following the course.”

Tutor Shane Hape also spoke at the graduation. He said he had an amazing time with the graduates.

“During this journey they have really opened up. The world is out there for them and is their oyster.”

Stratford District deputy mayor Min McKay and South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon also attended the ceremony.

Mckay said Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke was disappointed he couldn’t attend the graduating, highlighting his high praise for the course.

“Stratford District Council and Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs is proud to support the course.

“This graduation signifies the end of one journey and the start of another in your career but the learning has only just started.

“You’ve been opened up to so many opportunities and my advice is to take them all. If I can leave you with some advice, once you get some money, make sure to save some of it.

“It pays off in the long run. ”

Nixon said the course has opened the graduates’ future to many opportunities.

“I take off my hat to the team who has made this happen and the graduates.

“As we’re up to course number eight, that means almost 100 graduates armed with the skills to start their careers. Dave mentioned earlier that participants for the next course intake are waiting in the wings which is a testament to this course’s success.

“They say it takes a community to raise a village and this course is a prime example of working together to give skills and grow futures.”

Graduate Aaron Lovegrove said he enjoyed the course.

“I loved being out there doing mahi but most of all I’m grateful for meeting my crew and what a great bunch of people they are.”

Fellow graduate Joseph Ingram thanked the tutors and stakeholders of the course.

"Thank you for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime."












