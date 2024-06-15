Inglewood author Helen Griffiths with pupils from Avon School and the donations of cat food for the Taranaki Animal Protection Trust. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Avon School pupils learnt all about Taranaki’s famous feline Ross on Friday.

Inglewood-based author Helen Griffiths stopped in at the school to read the pupils her new children’s book, Ross the Cat, dedicated to the black cat and his adventures in one of his favourite places, New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park.

Ross has a Facebook following of nearly 4000 people, who share images they’ve snapped of him in Pukekura Park. As well as this, Ross also received national attention, appearing on 1News’ Good Sorts last year.

Griffiths has spent the school term visiting different schools and early childhood education centres, sharing her story and asking for cat food donations for the Taranaki Animal Protection Trust.

“Last term the donations from my school visit went to the SPCA who were instrumental in Ross’s rescue. This term I thought I’d share the love this term because there are other great charities that deserve the support.”

She said she enjoys being in the classroom.

“I used to be a teacher and I’m a speech and language therapist so I work in schools. Doing these visits is a cool opportunity to get in the classroom and see the children enjoy the story of a local icon.”

As well as sharing the story of Ross, she also discussed the importance of animal charities.

“I talk about the responsibilities of owning a pet and the fact that unfortunately, some people don’t take the responsibility seriously and the pets need new homes.”

Avon School pupil Scythe Haika, 7, said she enjoyed how they listened to the song version of the story.

“It was very cool. I have one cat called Milo and I feed her and give her lots of cuddles and water.”

Classmate Michael van Zyl, also 7, said he learnt some interesting facts.

“The Egyptians used to shave off their eyebrows when their cats died and cats have more toes on their front paws than the back ones. I thought it was interesting.

“I also own a cat. Her name is Lizzy. She’s very cuddly.”











