New Plymouth Boys’ High students selected for rugby teams in international tournament

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
New Plymouth Boys' High School year 13 students Jack Wiseman and Brayden Neilson, both 17, were selected to play in October's international rugby tournament in Hamilton. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Two New Plymouth Boys High School students have been selected for national rugby teams.

Jack Wiseman, 17 will play in the New Zealand Under-18 Barbarians team and Brayden Neilson, also 17, was selected for the New Zealand Māori Under-18 team.

Both teams will compete in October’s international seven-team tournament in Hamilton.

The players, who play in the school’s First XV rugby team, were selected after their performance at the Hamilton-based Chiefs U18 camp in July, Wiseman said.

“There were about 50 kids there. It was quite good. We did a lot of training during the camp and from there.”

Both students started playing rugby as soon as possible, with Neilson starting for the Inglewood team.

“Once I was in year nine I switched to the Boys’ High School team. I guess I don’t know any different than playing rugby, it’s always been a part of the family.”

Wiseman also joined the school’s rugby team in Year 9.

“I lived in Piopio before this and then came to Boys High School. I’ve just always wanted to play rugby. Ever since I was a little kid I’d be out there chucking a ball around.”

For both students, this will be their first international tournament, something Wiseman is looking forward to.

“It’s pretty special to play against the international teams. I’ll be playing against the Samoan and Australian teams which is pretty cool.”

The second-five player said he looks forward to the tournament.

“I’m very proud of my selection. It’s taken a lot to get to where I am and hopefully, it’s just the start of my rugby career.”

Neilson, who plays on the wing, will play against the New Zealand Heartland U20 and New Zealand School team.

“I’m real excited to wear a silver fern.”

Wiseman said both he and Neilson credit their coaches for the opportunity.

“Ray Macdonald and Chris Luke have been really supportive of me and Brayden, giving us that confidence and self-belief. I also think they helped us get the opportunity to represent the school on a bigger scale.”

