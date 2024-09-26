Both students started playing rugby as soon as possible, with Neilson starting for the Inglewood team.

“Once I was in year nine I switched to the Boys’ High School team. I guess I don’t know any different than playing rugby, it’s always been a part of the family.”

Wiseman also joined the school’s rugby team in Year 9.

“I lived in Piopio before this and then came to Boys High School. I’ve just always wanted to play rugby. Ever since I was a little kid I’d be out there chucking a ball around.”

For both students, this will be their first international tournament, something Wiseman is looking forward to.

“It’s pretty special to play against the international teams. I’ll be playing against the Samoan and Australian teams which is pretty cool.”

The second-five player said he looks forward to the tournament.

“I’m very proud of my selection. It’s taken a lot to get to where I am and hopefully, it’s just the start of my rugby career.”

Neilson, who plays on the wing, will play against the New Zealand Heartland U20 and New Zealand School team.

“I’m real excited to wear a silver fern.”

Wiseman said both he and Neilson credit their coaches for the opportunity.

“Ray Macdonald and Chris Luke have been really supportive of me and Brayden, giving us that confidence and self-belief. I also think they helped us get the opportunity to represent the school on a bigger scale.”