New Ngāti Ruanui healthcare initiative offers free care plans for better health

2 mins to read
Ngāti Ruanui Tahua comprehensive primary and community Care kaiawhina Alex Neil.

A new healthcare initiative by Ngāti Ruanui Tahua aims to help people play a more active role in their health journey.

Ngāti Ruanui Tahua general manager Graham Young said accessing the right medical care at the right moment could be daunting at the best of times.

Navigating the health system, co-ordinating appointments and managing medications could be mentally and physically exhausting for some, he said.

Young said to help patients take more control of that process, Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare had introduced free, easy-to-use care plans.

A care plan is a document that specifies a patient’s individual needs and outlines the type of support they should get, how the support will be given and who should provide it.

Comprehensive primary and community care kaiawhina Alex Neil said care plans ensured everyone involved in the care process had a clear understanding of their needs, goals, and the actions required to meet them.

“Ultimately, it empowers people to play an active role in their own health journey.

“It’s like a roadmap for managing your health created with you, your support network and healthcare providers.

“But, more so, it’s about cultivating positive, lasting relationships between your GP, your specialists and any health provider.”

Neil said care plans could lead to better health outcomes such as reduced hospitalisations, improved quality of life and increased life expectancy.

“You are encouraged to play an active role in your care, be provided with information to enable informed choices and supported to make your own decisions.

“Throughout your care journey, we work alongside various other healthcare professionals and services to ensure the best possible health outcomes for you.”

Young said the service was part of its continued commitment to providing comprehensive care to the community.

“We know this service will have a positive and lasting impact on our community.”

Those interested in starting their journey could ask their primary healthcare providers, social and community services, or specialists for a referral, he said.

