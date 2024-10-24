Ngāti Ruanui Tahua comprehensive primary and community Care kaiawhina Alex Neil.

A new healthcare initiative by Ngāti Ruanui Tahua aims to help people play a more active role in their health journey.

Ngāti Ruanui Tahua general manager Graham Young said accessing the right medical care at the right moment could be daunting at the best of times.

Navigating the health system, co-ordinating appointments and managing medications could be mentally and physically exhausting for some, he said.

Young said to help patients take more control of that process, Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare had introduced free, easy-to-use care plans.

A care plan is a document that specifies a patient’s individual needs and outlines the type of support they should get, how the support will be given and who should provide it.