New logo for Stratford District Council to include te reo

The current corporate logo has been in use since 1989.

Stratford District Council's new corporate logo will include te reo.

The final draft version of the logo was presented to elected members at last week's Policy and Services Committee meeting for them to sign off on the wording which is part of it.

Councillors had already agreed on the design of the imagery in the new logo in September last year.

Communications manager Gemma Gibson told elected members the bilingual wording on the logo; Te Kaunihera ā Rohe o Whakaahurangi - Stratford District Council, had been discussed with local iwi who had approved the translation.

The new logo should be approved at the next full Council meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, March 9.

Councillor Peter Dalziel asked what the words meant.

"Rohe is the word for district, while kaunihera is the closest word to council. It is used by other councils in that context as well," explained council CEO Sven Hanne.

"It doesn't exactly roll off the tongue does it?" councillor Dalziel asked, after attempting to pronounce the te reo sentence.

"For some of you that might be true," replied mayor Neil Volzke, while deputy mayor Alan Jamieson told councillor Dalziel "it will eventually".

The logo, which will replace the current corporate logo council has used since it was designed by Grant Bunyan in 1989, will now be taken to the full council meeting in March to be formally adopted.

Discalimer: Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.