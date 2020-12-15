National charity Oxfam calling for volunteers to help with event

The national organisation is calling for volunteers to help with the event. Photo/ Art Francisco

A national organisation is calling for volunteers to help with their charity event.

Oxfam New Zealand's Oxfam Trailwalker event is making its debut in the Taranaki region next year and events, operations, and logistics executive Natasha Payne says the team are looking for volunteers.

"We're looking for trail marshals to support the walkers along their journey, people to help at the start and finish lines and other logistic type roles. For those who can't help on the day, they can still be involved by helping with putting up posters around town before the event. We're needing 100 more volunteers."

The event raises money to help those suffering from poverty by supporting projects around the globe.

She says the event can't run without the 'fantastic' support from volunteers.

"They allow our event to happen so we can continue to raise money for a great cause."

Natasha says volunteering is a great way to be involved with the event.

"For those not ready to take part in the walking side of things, volunteering is an excellent way to be a part of Oxfam Trailwalker. It's a great opportunity to support over a thousand participants achieve their fitness goals and cross the finish line, and work behind the scenes of a large-scale event."

Natasha is 'pleased' with the level of support she's received.

"We've had a lot of enthusiasm from volunteers which has been wonderful. All the help is really appreciated. I've noticed the Taranaki community are interested with supporting outdoor events like this."

■ The Oxfam Trailwalker takes place March 20-21, 2021. To register interest about being a volunteer, email otwvolunteer@oxfam.org.nz