Armstrong herself has been involved with theatre since she was 7, and has trained at Hagley Drama School and Unitec’s performing arts and screen acting school.

“Since then I have written and performed my own shows, toured with shows and dabbled a little in film and television too.”

She said The Owl and the Pussycat was based on the poem by Edward Lear of the same name, but put a fresh twist on it.

Edward Lear is lost in nursery rhyme land and meets an assortment of characters there, including Little Miss Muffet, Spider, three blind mice, a cow training to jump over the moon and, of course, the owl and his new bride the pussycat.

Alfie Healion, 17, who plays Edward Lear, said he was enjoying drawing out the eccentricities of his character on stage.

Lear was, he said, “pompous, proud and reckless”.

Alfie said he was learning a lot through the rehearsal.

“The hardest thing for me to master has been the ability to work with the crowd to make the show work. The magic of pantomime only is at its best when everyone participates, and this can be a challenge in rehearsals with a small audience. Ironically, this is also the part of the show I enjoy the most; I am, as I’m sure all actors are, someone who feeds off the energy of entertainment of an audience.”

For 16-year-old Georgie Vickers, who plays the Pussycat in the show, the toughest part of her role is mastering the complicated dance steps of the tango that she and the Owl perform together.

“You have to be in sync with your movements.”

She has been with Limelight Drama since it began and enjoys the constant learning she gets from it.

“I enjoy meeting new people and learning new skills to help myself develop as an actor.”

Felix Pease, 13, plays Edward Lear’s reflection, a character he describes as being “very silly”.

“He loves to get up to mischief, which is kind of like me.”

Felix said even though he didn’t have many lines because his character was mute, he was still kept busy on stage.

“There is a lot of chasing that happens in this show and after running around for an hour-long show, you can imagine why this is the hardest thing for me in the show.”

The show was, he said, full of “hilarious characters” making it perfect for all ages.

Armstrong said though the pantomime marked the end of the year for Limelight Drama, classes would start up again next year.

“I am taking new students next year. Some classes are full, but I am looking at adding extra classes.”

The Details

What: Limelight Drama presents The Owl and the Pussycat by Carl Nixon

When: December 13, 14 and 15

Where: 4th Wall Theatre, Baring Tce, New Plymouth

More info: Find Limelight Drama on Facebook

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.