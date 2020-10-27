Kaponga Primary School Community Night to be fun for all

The Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hard Park will be a popular feature at the event.

From cars, arts and crafts, face painting, to laser tag, there is something for everyone at Kaponga Primary School's Community Night.

Principal Shane Downs says each year the school organises a big fundraiser.

"This year we wanted to try something different."

He says this year's focus is bringing everyone together.

"The event is about reconnecting the community after our time apart during the Covid-19 lockdown."

Michelle Pease, PTA chairwoman, says 19 arts and craft stalls will be set up on the night.

"There will be wood carvings, candles, and other stalls from local businesses. We are supporting small local businesses. It's a chance to get in early and do some Christmas shopping."

She says as well as the stalls there will be children's activities and a car display.

"The Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hard Park will feature 50 cars ranging from vintage, modern to classic. People can vote for their favourite car."

Michelle says parents can purchase a $10 wristband so children can participate in a number of games.

"The wristband covers the bouncy castle, laser tag, a turn on a speedway simulator, a show by CJ the Clown, a ride on the Hāwera Mt View Lions train, and walking down the haunted hallway."

She says she expects the laser tag and haunted hallway will be popular.

"The laser tag will be set up on the junior playground. The haunted hallway is an area of the school that'll be decorated with spooky decorations."

The various activities and stalls are all about catering to everyone's needs, Michelle says.

"We want an enjoyable night for everyone."

Shane says there will be a professional fireworks display by TLL Events.

"As Guy Fawkes is on the fifth we thought it would be nice to have a display to celebrate with the community."

There will be live music on the night, he says.

"Joshua Sullivan will be performing and playing drums on the night."

Michelle says there is plenty of food available at the event.

"There will be food carts from Ferns Kai Waka, Ink Pot from Stratford, icecream, home baking and a barbecue from Kaponga Lions."

Large and small hāngi are available for pre order, she says.

"We are doing a small for $5 and a large for $10. Local families are donating meat and vegetables for the hāngi. To pre order a hāngi, or to donate foods visit the school office."

She says everyone is welcome at the event.

"It's for everyone, we encourage people out of the area to attend as well. It's a great fundraiser for the PTA and the money raised is going towards proposed cycle tracks around the school."

■ The Kaponga Primary School Community Night takes place Friday, November 6 from 6pm-9pm. Entry is gold coin donation with cash sales on the night.