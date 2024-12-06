Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Jack Jordan wins Taranaki Sports Awards senior Sportsman for second year

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Three-time Timbersports world champion Jack Jordan (left) winner of the BDL Toshiba Sportsman of the Year award pictured with Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr.

New Zealand’s three-peat world champion axeman Jack Jordan has another trophy to add to the cabinet.

Jordan, originally from Taranaki but who now lives in Taumarunui, won the Taranaki Sports Awards senior sportsman award for his efforts in woodchopping for a second year in a row.

The 28-year-old has won the STIHL Timbersports trophy three years in a row and claimed the top spot in the New Zealand Pro Championship for the past two years. This year he also came second in the Individual World Championship.

In 2022 he came fifth and then first again in 2021. In 2019 he won the New Zealand Rookies Championship.

Jordan said he was honoured to win the senior sportsman award again.

“It’s awesome to be awarded senior sportsman and I feel pretty fortunate to have been awarded it twice. It’s great recognition for the sport.”

Jordan, a former rugby player for the Taranaki Bulls, manages the family sheep and beef farm at Kirikau, 20 minutes from Taumarunui.

He regularly comes back to Taranaki, however, competing in woodchopping events including the Taranaki Axemen competition at this year’s Stratford A&P Show.

He said this year’s woodchopping season has been a good one.

He credits his success to the support he receives.

“I’m really fortunate to have great sponsors and great people behind me to get me to where I am today.”

