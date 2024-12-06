Three-time Timbersports world champion Jack Jordan (left) winner of the BDL Toshiba Sportsman of the Year award pictured with Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr.

Three-time Timbersports world champion Jack Jordan (left) winner of the BDL Toshiba Sportsman of the Year award pictured with Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr.

New Zealand’s three-peat world champion axeman Jack Jordan has another trophy to add to the cabinet.

Jordan, originally from Taranaki but who now lives in Taumarunui, won the Taranaki Sports Awards senior sportsman award for his efforts in woodchopping for a second year in a row.

The 28-year-old has won the STIHL Timbersports trophy three years in a row and claimed the top spot in the New Zealand Pro Championship for the past two years. This year he also came second in the Individual World Championship.

In 2022 he came fifth and then first again in 2021. In 2019 he won the New Zealand Rookies Championship.

Jordan said he was honoured to win the senior sportsman award again.