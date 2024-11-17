“When I first started at Inglewood High School, I don’t think being a head student was ever my primary goal, but I got to see many amazing head students do what they do best throughout the years, which was very inspiring. This is why I wanted to be a head student, I wanted to inspire people to be their best selves.”

Inglewood High School 2025 head boy Martin Small.

Next year she is taking chemistry, English, geography, mathematics and food technology, with plans to focus on a career in food technology or science.

“I love anything to do with food.”

The school’s head boy for 2025 Martin said he is honoured to serve the school.

“I wanted to attain this role to repay the kindness and support I have been given during my time at Inglewood High School. It has been my long-term goal, to continue the chain of positivity I have experienced at Inglewood High School. When the opportunity for head boy came around, I leapt at it.”

Next year he is taking calculus, biology, chemistry, physics and history.

“My plans for the future are uncertain at the moment, so I am doing all that I can to open as many doors as possible so that when the time comes to make a decision I am prepared.”

Martin said it’s important to be kind to yourself and others.

“Surround yourself with people who will encourage you to grow into the amazing potential you all have.”

Holly said focusing on things you enjoy is key.

“The only thing that matters is how the things you love doing make you feel, not the opinions of others.”