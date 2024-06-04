Attendees at the Stratford Lions Club Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

The Stratford Lions Club has raised over $1800 for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

On Sunday, May 26 the club hosted its annual Pink Ribbon Breakfast at the Stadium Bar and Bistro. The Pink Ribbon Breakfast, an annual fundraising initiative for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, is a community event where different clubs and organisations can host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast during May.

The Stratford Lions Club event was attended by 55 people, all dressed in different shades of pink. The breakfast raised $1825 thanks to the support of the Stadium Bar and Bistro and a raffle donated by Mackays Unichem Pharmacy.

Money raised at the event, which is growing more popular each year, will be used in Taranaki.