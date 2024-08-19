The luncheon is always well attended, said Rooney, with around 400 lunches sold last year.

“Some people sit down and eat at the hall, others buy a packed lunch to take away to eat.”

As well as the baking, the team go through an incredible amount of grocery items, she said.

Last year they went through 15 dozen eggs, 50 loaves of bread, 100 tea bags, 15 pumpkins for the soup, 8kg of cheese and 200 mandarins, not to mention countless carrots, tubs of margarine, piles of sliced ham and shredded chicken and numerous jars of mayonnaise, pickle and relish.

The grocery bill isn’t as terrible as you might expect however, said Rooney, thanks to the support of local businesses including the supermarkets and Crazy Pumpkin as well as monetary support from local Lions clubs.

The community has always been generous when it comes to donating baked goods for the luncheon, and Rooney said she hopes the same is true this year.

“We really do need lots of help from people willing to bake and donate those baked goods to us the day before.”

In the week leading up to the luncheon, the volunteers are busy collecting grocery donations before a team gets together on the Thursday to slice and chop their way through the piles of food to get the sandwich fillings made up as well as slicing and wrapping the baking donations.

The team then start at 6am on Friday, getting the sandwiches made and everything finished before the doors open at 11am, she said.

There are raffles on the day and merchandise for sale, as well as in the days leading up to the event, she said, and fresh daffodil bunches on offer.

It’s a real community effort, Rooney said.

“It is run by locals, supported by locals. So many people use their annual leave to get off work to contribute to the day. It’s overwhelming. It is an incredible experience to stand in the hall on the day and to see and know that so many people care.”

Rooney said she isn’t surprised by the enduring popularity of the luncheon which has run for around 30 years.

“People like the community atmosphere on the day and being part of helping to raise money for the Cancer Society.”

That fundraising is vital, she said.

“Unfortunately so many people are affected by cancer. With no Government funding it is essential we get behind the Taranaki Cancer Society to help the local cancer patients get the support they need.”

The details:

What: Stratford Daffodil Day

Where and when: Luncheon - Friday, August 30, 11.30am to 1.30pm at Stratford War Memorial

Pop-up Shop - Wednesday, August 28, 9.30am-3.30pm (or while stocks last) outside Stratford Pharmacy

Daffodils for sale - Friday, August 30, from 9.15am until stock sold, outside Stratford Pharmacy





Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.