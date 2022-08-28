Julie Erwood, Sonya Drummond, Donna Van Den Beuken and Toni Bailey were all smiles as they spent the day making sure the Daffodil Day luncheon went ahead smoothly. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

While the cold and wet weather wasn't what they had hoped for, the volunteers behind Stratford's Daffodil Day events didn't let the rain ruin their day.

"We were disappointed by the weather for what was our first real Daffodil Day in three years, but all of us on the committee were amazed by, and grateful to, the large number of people who braved the elements to come for lunch."

Raewyn Rooney, Stratford Daffodil Day committee team leader, says despite the rain, the team had already banked over $12,000 from the day and events leading up to it.

"And as always, there is more to come."

She says more money will roll in over the next few weeks as individuals, groups, schools and others collect any money from various fundraising activities such as non-uniform days, raffles and bake and merchandise sales.

"And we want to give a really big shout-out to the many Early Childhood centres and schools for holding a range of fundraising events and activities to support the day."

Daffodil Day volunteers Dianne Crocker, Raewyn Rooney and Denise Loveridge were busy on the day. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

The event is successful thanks to the support of the community as a whole, she says.

"We wish to thank the wonderful people of Stratford who sponsored, donated, volunteered or/and donated to Daffodil Day."

The popular Daffodil-themed merchandise has almost sold out this year, she says, but she is always happy to try and source any particular items if anyone has missed out on something they wanted to get.

With the weather so wet and wild on the day, Raewyn says the efforts of the Cycle of Hope riders was impressive.

"It was a pleasure to host the Cycle of Hope riders who braved the weather to cycle around the mountain raising more than $18,000."