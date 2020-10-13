Holden Show and Shine: Showcase celebrating all things Holden rolls into town

The Holden Show and Shine takes place November 21. Photo/ Supplied.

A celebration of all things Holden is rolling into town in November.

The Holden Show and Shine, run by the Taranaki Holden Club in conjunction Dickson Service Centre in Stratford, is an appreciation of the end of an era, says Taranaki Holden Club publicity officer Graeme Scown.

"As Holden is shutting down in New Zealand we wanted to show the public what Holden used to be."

Graeme says, to his knowledge, this is the first Holden showcase to visit Stratford.

"We encourage everyone to come along to this free event. We're expecting a wide range of models from the FJ to the late model Commodores."

Graeme has been a member of the club since 2014, but his appreciation for Holden started before then, he says.

"I've had Holdens all my life, I have four of them now. I was brought up with Holdens, my family had them so I have them. I prefer the brand. Holdens have been a cultural history of this country, I grew up with them."

He says people don't need to pre-register their vehicles for the event, and they can just turn up on the day.

"When they come on the day, they receive a numbered sticker which puts them in the draw for spot prizes."

He says food and drink are available on the day.

"All proceeds from the food and drink will be going towards the Taranaki Holden Club."

■ The Holden Show and Shine takes place November 21 10.30am-2.30pm on Juliet St opposite Dicksons Service Centre. The event is free entry for both the public and people showing their cars. Food and drink is cash sales only.