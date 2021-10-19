Hawera Park Croquet Club celebrating centennial this season

Charlie, 15, and Ethan, 16, McDonald with Gerald Allen and Te Kiri King, 18.

A south Taranaki croquet club is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Park Croquet Club is in its centenary season and member Ricardo Pintor says the club has several events planned to celebrate.

"We had our opening day of the season last month and South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon visited and ran the first hoop. We also have a three-day tournament coming up for Labour Weekend, and one in February on Waitangi Weekend."

Ricardo joined the club two years ago and has been researching its history.

"I'm a history teacher at Hāwera High School and I'm interested in local history. I've discovered that the club started in 1921 but there's evidence to suggest it informally started a decade earlier. The club was first at King Edward Park with a total of around 14 members. It moved to its current venue at James Campbell Memorial Park in 1973."

The membership numbers have increased, with around 50 members a part of the club now.

"They range in all ages, starting from high school age. The good thing about croquet is it's a gender-neutral sport and it isn't physically demanding so everyone can play. It's also a strategic game which is very interesting to play."

One of the members is Te Kiri King, 18. He was awarded Croquet New Zealand Most Improved Golf Croquet Player for 2021.

Club members playing croquet at one of the sessions.

Te Kiri says he likes being a member of the club.

"I've made a lot of friends. I think we have some of the best lawns across the whole country. I started at the club seven years ago when I was at high school but I had been here previously with my great-grandmother."

Te Kiri is working through his coaching qualification so he can work with youth.

"I was mentored by Gerald Allen. I appreciate what he's done for me and I'd like to do that for other people."

Pauline Hooper started playing for the social side.

"I moved here a couple of years ago and I thought the club was a great way to meet people. It's a great and safe place."

The members have won a number of trophies.

The club has undergone a number of renovations, including new verandas, new carpet and removing a wall to create a larger area, and maintenance on the greens.

"We received $6500 from the Pelorus Trust for the maintenance of the greens and $20,000 from NZCT and more funds from the Pelorus Trust for the other renovations. We're very appreciative of the help we receive."

Ricardo says they received funding for new mallets last year.

"We received funding through the Sport Taranaki Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund for the mallets and to make some of our members qualified coaches. It's all about supporting our new members."

He says it's important to the club to support local businesses.

"We have a number of fundraisers throughout the year to support local. We firmly believe it's important to support the community that continues to support us. We're very fortunate to get the support we do."

The club facilities went through a big renovation this year.

He encourages everyone to give croquet a go.

"It's a very fun sport and we have a supportive environment here. We welcome anyone who wants to have a go."

The club currently has twilight sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with coaching sessions on offer for new players.

For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.