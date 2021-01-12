Hāwera High School announces head students for 2021

Principal Rachel Williams with 2021's head students, from back left, head boy Noah Hunt, deputy head boy Josh Bird, deputy head girl Madeline Pick, and head girl Shalwi Kumar.

Hāwera High School have announced their head students for 2021.

Last year, the school held their Year 13 prizegiving and principal Rachel Williams says it was a 'wonderful' occasion.

"We celebrated the successes our students have had during the year. Our Year 11 and 12 prizegiving was held the next morning and was also a great celebration. As a school we are incredibly proud of the resilience that our students have shown this year due to the disruption of Covid-19."

Hāwera High School's Dux for 2020 is Kate Mackay.

At the Year 13 prizegiving, the head students were announced. Head girl and head boy for 2021 is Shalwi Kumar and Noah Hunt. Deputy head boy and girl is Josh Bird and Madeline Pick.

Shalwi says she is proud to be head girl.

"It had became a goal of mine to accomplish ever since I heard about it while I was at intermediate. I always have been very passionate about this role. I'm very excited to see how things will go and I am very grateful for all the support I have behind me."

She says her goal for the year is to help people as much as she can.

"My main passion for becoming head girl was to help students and teachers out. I love helping people as much as I can so things are easier and enjoyable for them. I am hoping to achieve making a difference in our peers lives along side my fellow great leaders."

Hāwera High School's Proxime Accessit was Oliver Arnold.

Shalwi is taking mathematics, English, physics, biology, chemistry and study. She says after high school she plans to study medicine at University of Otago.

"I've always wanted to enter the medical field as I get to help people. "

Noah Hunt says he is honoured to be head boy.

"I have a great sense of pride in my school and my fellow peers and feel beyond grateful to be selected to lead alongside them and represent them in our community."

He says his goal is to work on wellbeing within the school.

"I am hoping to continue to improve on our great school, through further inclusiveness. I believe we have a very diverse range of amazing students in our school and I want to make sure everyone has a chance to do what they want to do."

Noah is taking music, biology, history, English, and classics.

"Next year is a very exciting year, with everything from my new head boy responsibilities, to helping with the music in the upcoming Hāwera Repertory production of Bugsy Malone, 2021 is going to be a very busy, but extremely exciting year. Hāwera High School is a school I am proud to be at, and I could not feel more grateful to have an opportunity like this to give back to the school and community."