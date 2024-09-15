One such fan favourite is Otto & Astrid, the German musical-comedy duo who were the hit of the 2012 festival in Taranaki. Described as being a lipstick-smeared sonic collusion between the B-52s, The Pixies, Kraftwerk and early Ramones, the multi-award-winning duo have played across the world to rave reviews.

Berlin's royalty of Art Rock and Europop, Otto & Astrid Die Roten Punkte, return to New Plymouth for Spiegel Fest.

Another returning fan favourite is Garry Starr who was last in Taranaki with his show Garry Starr Performs Everything as part of the 2022 Speigel Fest line-up. The comic genius is returning for this year’s Spiegel Fest with another show, Greece Lightning. In this show creator and actor Damien Warren-Smith’s alter ego Garry Starr will attempt to put a spotlight on all of Greek mythology to save Greece itself from economic ruin.

For audiences who prefer Pacific culture rather than European, Talofa Papa will take the audience on a journey with a Samoan grandfather, using Samoan culture and mischief to weave a tale all about family. Described as being a gorgeous show for all the family, it’s an interactive show that has been a crowd favourite in many festivals over the past few years.

While a show about menstruation might seem a little bit specific, My Greatest Period Ever will in fact make audiences laugh and learn, as Australian folk pop wunderkind Lucy Peach uses her experience as not just a folk singer but also a human biology teacher and sexual health educator to take the audience through the four hormonal phases in a unique, educational, and definitely entertaining way.

Comic wunderkind Garry returns to Spiegel Fest with another anarchic masterclass in Greece Lightning.

Also in this year’s line-up is Scottish harpist, singer and composer Esther Swift, who uses a pedal harp and her own rich vocals to explore themes of ritual, solitude, connection and the wonder of nature. Her musical talent has taken her around the world working on global collaborations and commissions.

Spiegel Fest will also shine a spotlight on incredible talent from across Aotearoa and right here in Taranaki. Audiences can enjoy The Updoos and their show He’s A Rebel, celebrating the iconic 60s girl groups with their big hair and even bigger vocals. Award-winning comedian Guy Williams is set to deliver plenty of laughs, while Tui Award-winning bluegrass/blues band T-Bone will bring their infectious energy, guaranteed to get everyone up and dancing.

Another musical show in the line-up, HR the Musical, has just finished a sold-out run at the NZ International Comedy Festival. Poking fun at the modern world of work the show will take the audience on a crash course in people pleasing, mansplaining and email etiquette all through song and dance.

Brown said Speigel Fest isn’t just contained to New Plymouth.

“We’re bringing the magic of Spiegel Fest to the wider community with regional performances in Lepperton, Waitara and Kakaramea. We’re also bringing back the popular schools programme which includes two fantastic shows.”

TAFT CEO Suzanne Porter said the timing of Spiegel Fest meant it offered a fun start to the festive season.

“We’re excited to see the region burst to life with arts and events as we approach the end of the year. The Spiegel tent and festival precinct offer an ideal setting for end-of-year celebrations. It’s the perfect venue for groups to gather, enjoy a night out, and wrap up the year in style.”

The Details

What: Spiegel Fest 2024

When: November 14-24

Where: Crystal Palace Spiegel Tent, Puke Ariki Landing, New Plymouth

Tickets: Available from Spiegelfest.co.nz

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.







