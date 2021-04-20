Hāwera Brass Band: Concert to commemorate this year's Anzac Day

The Hawera Brass Band performing at their 2018 Anzac Day concert. Photo/ Supplied

The Hāwera Brass Band have organised a concert to mark this year's Anzac Day.

Musical director Karl Anderson says the band is looking forward to the event.

"We held our first Anzac Day event in 2018 and decided to hold the event bi-annually. We were all set to hold it last year but since we went in to lockdown we couldn't so we're holding it this year."

The band will be performing alongside the Hāwera Highland Pipe Band, the Stratford Singers, and south Taranaki musicians Callum Wagstaff and Ron Scott.

"This year we decided to involve other groups as it's always good to showcase local talent.

"We preformed with the pipe band in 2017 but this is our first time on stage with the Stratford Singers. We preformed with Callum a couple weeks ago and it was great. We've never preformed with Ron. It will be great to be alongside people we've preformed with before but also new groups and musicians as well. All of the musicians are really talented."

The concert will be around two hours long including a range of songs with an Anzac Day focus, says Karl.

"There will also be a singalong."

Karl says the band wanted to commemorate Anzac Day with a big celebration.

"Anzac Day is important to celebrate as we remember the fallen. The concert is another way people can remember the soldiers if they are unavailable to get to the dawn service. We need to remember where we've been and take stock of where we're going. The concert is a chance to do that while listening to some good music."

The Details:

What: Hāwera Brass Band Anzac Day concert

When: April 25 starting at 3.30pm

Where: Hāwera War Memorial Theatre.

Tickets: $20 per adult, $10 per child and senior citizen, and $40 per family (two adults and two children).