Good in the Hood: Life Education Trust to receive funding boost

The Life Education Trust is receiving a financial boost in this year's Good in the Hood promotion. Photo/ Supplied

The Life Education Trust is one of the organisations to get a financial boost in this year's Z Good in the Hood promotion.

This year Z has selected 10 national organisations who will receive a share of $700,000 for their Good in the Hood promotion. The Stratford community have four organisations they can choose from and one of them is the Life Education Trust.

Life Education Trust educates and empowers children to make healthy choices so they can live full and healthy lives, says Life Education Trust Taranaki chairman Matt Goodin.

"The Life Education Trust helps students to understand how decisions they make today can affect their future health and wellbeing."

He says educators, alongside the popular Harold the Giraffe mascot travel to schools and set up a mobile classroom in which students are provided with unique lessons.

Matt says the Taranaki educators visit an average of 80 schools each year.

"It works out that we deliver 1200 lessons and see 12,000 students each year. We have an amazing group of educators and trustees who work hard to keep things going."

Matt says children enjoy seeing Harold.

"Everyone knows who he is. The kids always love seeing Harold when they go in the classroom."

It costs the Taranaki Life Education Trust $250,000 each year to operate.

"We are supported heavily by the community which we really appreciate. We're also thankful for the Z Good in the Hood programme for not only helping us, but other organisations who do wonderful work in both the community and on a national scale."