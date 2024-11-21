For Garry Starr, aka Damien Warren-Smith, is anything but an idiot. He is one of the greatest clowns audiences are likely to see in their lifetime.

Trained under legendary clown teacher Philippe Gaulier, his shows demonstrate an incredible level of understanding of all that clowning can be. The clown is the ultimate optimist and Warren-Smith channels that sense of joy and optimism into the character he’s created of Garry Starr.

As he takes to the stage, clad in little more than an Elizabethan ruff, a short, Hellenic chiton and some strategically placed lightning bolts, and tells the audience he is there to perform all of “Greek misogyny,” he sets the scene for an hour of absolute hilarity.

The malapropisms continue throughout and are well used – not only to get the quick laugh from his wordplay around names such as Uranus – and he draws the audience in, getting them to laugh with him as much as at his Garry Starr character throughout the show.

The cleverness of his clowning is highlighted through the simplicity of his props. There’s no clever effects here, just things like steak-shaped dog toys, cardboard signs, hand sanitiser, water spray bottles and sunglasses, that he arms his audience with and makes them willing participants in his absurdism.

The fact he is more than half-naked for all of the show, and at times, 99% naked (spoiler alert, the 1% left covered is not what you might think – this is not a show for children after all), is almost an afterthought. It’s just another way he reminds his audience of the absurdity of life and perhaps is a way he also makes the audience participation sections so engaging; when you are faced with a man wearing little more than a ruff, it’s hard to be embarrassed by your own behaviours.

Whether he is throwing jelly snakes at his audience or kissing some of them, engaging in a boxing match with one or bringing them on to stage to read lines with him, everything he does comes with a freeing sense of joy. Clowns are the ultimate joy-bringers and Warren-Smith not only knows that, but embraces it and takes his audience on a true theatrical adventure into that world of clowns, absurdity and the freedom of indulging in pure fun.

In amongst all that hilarity, nudity and absurdity, you might also find you learn a bit about Greek history. Admittedly, that lesson is being taught by what at times feels like an over-sugared, hyperactive toddler well past his bedtime, intent on running amok through the school, but is there a better way to witness the birth of civilisation – in this case, quite literally, umbilical cord and all in the final scenes ...

The Details

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust presents Spiegel Fest, running now until November 24. See www.spiegelfest.co.nz for details





Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.