Justin Clinton-Gohdes has been cast as the fierce and frightening Miss Trunchbull in New Plymouth Operatic's production of Matilda The Musical. Photo / supplied.

Justin Clinton-Gohdes has been cast as the fierce and frightening Miss Trunchbull in New Plymouth Operatic's production of Matilda The Musical. Photo / supplied.

"There is no mystery to mastering

The art of classroom mistressing."

So sings Miss Trunchbull in Matilda The Musical in her song The Spirit of Rebellion, and now the mystery as to who will be mastering the iconic role of that fierce headmistress in New Plymouth Operatic's upcoming production of the show is solved.

In the society's final cast announcement, Justin Clinton-Gohdes has been named as the actor taking on the role of the former Olympic hammer-thrower with a hatred of children.

It's not the first time Justin has played a character who abuses their position of authority for New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS), as he also played The Wizard in last year's production of Wicked.

Justin has an extensive theatrical background, and was also on stage with NPOS in 2018 playing the Bishop in Les Miserables.

With the full cast now announced, rehearsals are under way in preparation for the season of the musical starting on July 7 this year at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth.

Tickets for the show, which is directed by Carolyn Murphy, with Christopher Luke

as musical director and Alannah Matthews as choreographer, are already selling quickly.

The full cast consists of:

Matilda Wormwood: (Jointly played by) Bella Roubos, Layla O'Brien, Leah Gunson

Agatha Trunchbull: Justin Clinton-Gohdes

Miss Honey: Jess Stafford-Old

Mr Harry Wormwood: Shaun Murphy

Mrs Zinnia Wormwood: Krystal Leuthard

Michael Wormwood: Keegan Pulman

Mrs Phelps: Donna Yeats

Rudolpho: Jesse Pearson

Bruce Tommy Broadmore and Oliver Jull

Lavender: Hannah Armstrong and Olivia Moorhead

Amanda: Indi Pretty-Taylor and Arabella Thomson

Nigel: Luke Shaw and Lucas Jacobson

Tommy: Ben McNeil and Benji Tooley

Hortensia: Maggie Cleaver and Blakey Steward-McDonald

Eric: Milan Bhaskar and Angus O'Sullivan

Alice: Millie Ireland and Isla Moodie

Adult Ensemble: Mark Leuthard, Adrian Whelan, Levi King, David Liggett, Hannah Liggett, Lauren Luque, Katie-Rose Murphy, Meika Watson-Burrows, Makayla Wells

Children's Choir: Max Armstrong, Paige Casey, Czeska Cottam, Neive Davison, Bryah Edwin, Martha-Rose Hagenson, Ruth Hagenson, Cohen Jacobson, Emma Jameson, Tula Maclean, Niamh O'Sullivan, Esme Pease, Noah Stanley, Samuel Tippett

Vocalists: Debbie Bygate, Ian Hutchinson, Stephen Leeks, Diana Lloyd, Nina Lobb, Jeff Pool

The Details:

What: Matilda The Musical:

When: July 7-23.

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: Available from Ticketek or the TSB Showplace box office