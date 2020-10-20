Football: McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC success recognised at prizegiving

Members of the Fun Football Squad at the prizegiving, which was held on the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A successful season of youth football was recognised at the McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC junior and youth prizegiving.

Despite Covid-19 affecting the season, the teams still managed a decent season in length and quality, says Zac Dodunski of the Stratford Football Club.

"It was fantastic to top off an amazingly successful season for our young superstars. Due to the players all being so brilliant, choosing award winners was an almost impossible task and called for a lot of deliberation."

He says the club is thankful for the support from parents, coaches, volunteers and supporters.

"Their efforts have made this season so incredible."

A list of the key winners will be posted on the Stratford Football Club Facebook page.