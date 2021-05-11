Fenton Street Art Collective: Exhibition showcases women's history

Julia Newland with some of the pieces that feature in her exhibition.

An exhibition showcasing women's history is on display at the Fenton Street Art Collective.

Northland artist Julia Newland says she spent 'countless' hours on her first solo exhibition, Dances on the Earth.

"I've featured in numerous exhibitions in Northland and Auckland but this is my first solo exhibition. It's extremely exciting. I painted a piece called She Dances on the Earth inspired by my late aunt who left a delicate trace of herself in the world. That piece was my inspiration for the exhibition."

The exhibition features a collection of around 20 oil and mixed-media paintings showcasing the emotions of women through history.

"I'm an empath and when I am affected by something I go to the easel and just paint. All these young girls appear. as what has happened to women throughout history has an emotional impact on me. The paintings reflect what I feel and is a response to the emotion."

Julia stumbled across the Fenton Street Art Collective - she was staying with friends who took her there for a gin tasting.

"I fell in love with the building. I started chatting to co-owner Jo Stallard and asked to see her studio. She invited me to have an exhibition here. She has been a pleasure to work with. She's extremely professional and supportive."

Julia wants the exhibition to make people think.

"Historically women were thought of as lesser than men. I want to start a discussion as I think it's needed. I hope placing this exhibition in front of people will start the discussion and educate people on how we can empower both men and women. We are all connected and this connection is something we need to foster."

One of the pieces featuring in the exhibition is called Bound Up.

"The painting is of a girl with wings who is bound up. It represents her not knowing how to take back her power and be free of her situation."

Dances on the Earth is on display at the Fenton Street Art Collective until June 17.