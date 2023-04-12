Maryanne Shearman and her painting 'Reo o te Kūkupa'.

To Maryanne Shearman, the sight of kererū flying over native bush represents hope for the taiao.

“And that’s exactly what the predator-free movement is - hope,” the Taranaki artist says.

Maryanne’s painting Reo o te Kūkupa is one of 50 works by 50 New Zealand artists that will be on display at Pukeiti from April 16 - 30 as part of the inaugural PredARTor Free Showcase. ‘Kūkupa’, meaning ‘dove’, is another name for the kererū, and for Maryanne, it is a symbol of peace and hope for the future.

“It’s a prayer for healing for the bush, the land and then, in turn, the people.”

The PredARTor Free exhibition aims to celebrate and raise awareness of Taranaki and New Zealand’s predator-free journey. Over the three Sundays of the event, Towards Predator-Free Taranaki and other conservation groups will host free walks, talks and information sessions at Pukeiti.

Maryanne says it is a privilege to be part of the exhibition and it was an “easy yes” when she was invited to take part.

She has been to a couple of kiwi releases at Pukeiti with her children, who had even helped name one of the kiwi. She painted Reo o te Kūkupa especially for the exhibition.

Each painting is part of a deeper, ongoing korero for Maryanne, who is five years into her learning journey with te reo Maori me ōna tikanga [the language and its cultural practices] and has a deep respect for te ao Maori.

Her work predominantly depicts landscapes and birds. While beautiful at face value, they also reflect themes around how she, as a Pākehā woman, fits in the land and her role within it.

Curator Anna Scott says the exhibition is shaping up to be “something quite special”. All the artists were committed to the predator-free kaupapa and all had jumped at the chance to be involved.

Anna grew up visiting Pukeiti and says that in the last five years, the bird life has been prolific thanks to predator control.

“Now’s the time to celebrate that. Let’s celebrate the progress that’s been made, and grow awareness of the job left ahead and how everyone can contribute.”

The exhibition includes a variety of mediums, with artists drawing on their personal connection to the environment and nature.

Taranaki Kiwi Trust has commissioned a piece by Geoff Noble, with profits from the sale going towards protecting kiwi in Taranaki. Geoff has created a reproduction of a western brown kiwi and the complex colours of their feathers and the native Taranaki bush.

Taranaki Regional Council regional gardens manager Stuart Robertson says it is an honour to have such incredible art on display at Pukeiti, shining a spotlight on an important issue.

The Details:

What: PredARTor Free Showcase

When: April 16-30, open seven days a week from 10am-3pm

Where: Pukeiti, 2290 Carrington Rd, New Plymouth

Cost: Free admission