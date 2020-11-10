Eltham Lions Club trolley derby brings racing excitement to south Taranaki

Best design went to Jason and Travis Sheehy. Photo / Supplied

There was plenty of thrills and luckily no spills at the 21st Eltham Lions Club trolley derby.

Organiser Glenn Hansen says 15 trolleys were entered in this year's event held on Sunday, October 25. He says the day was perfect conditions for the racing.

"Some of the most consistent speeds in the history of the event were recorded. In the last run of the day 10 out of the 11 trolleys were recorded between 65km/h and 75km/h."

He says the course, which runs on Dalziell Rd in Eltham, is 'perfect' for the day.

"The neighbours don't seem to mind us being there once a year. There is great visibility from both directions which help keeps everybody safe on the day."

He says it is fun driving the course.

"The smiles get broader and the skills got sharper with each run on the course. It is always interesting talking to the young drivers as they rethink what they need to do to go faster, watching as the lines on the corners get sharper and the brakes get used less, and that look of surprise when it actually works."

He says it is 'awesome' to see family members enjoy the day.

"It's nice seeing how they work together to get the most from their machine and from the day."

Glenn says having the police record the speeds with the speed radar is an added bonus.

"Having the support of the police is awesome, being able to record that racers speed gives them something to beat on the next run."

Results:

Fastest speed: The Gibson family, 77km/h.

Eltham Lions Club choice for best team work and support: The Gibson family.

Fastest senior recorded speed: John La Roach, 74km/h.

Fastest Intermediate recorded speed: Emmett and Robert King, 70km/h.

Fastest junior recorded speed: Jarrod Gooch in his Jet Plane, 66km/h.

Most improved over the day: Elliot and Mitchell Whyte.

Best design: Jason and Travis Sheehy.