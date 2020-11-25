Crash survivor Thomas White donates money to Stratford charity Team HOPE

From left: Thomas White, Team HOPE chairwoman Julie Erwood, and Thomas' mother Marie White. Photo/ Supplied

Thomas White has recently given back to a charity which helped his family when they needed it most.

Two years ago Thomas was involved in a car crash. Not only did the accident leave him with severe brain damage, but it also caused the death of his older brother Daniel.

Thomas was told by doctors he would never walk again. But they were wrong and not only is Thomas walking, he recently completed a 10km walk to raise funds for Team HOPE, a charity that has supported Thomas and his family over the past 24 months.

Thomas raised $1692.50 for the charity and presented a cheque to Team HOPE members at their annual golf tournament on November 14.

Team HOPE chairwoman Julie Erwood says Thomas is 'inspirational'.

"Thomas is a very outstanding young man. The money raised came from donations and a grocery hamper which was won by Carol Shearer."

Thomas was also given a surprise on the day, when the principal of his old high school presented him with a donation for his fundraising efforts.

Stratford High School principal Cameron Stone took part in the golf tournament and presented Thomas with $500.

"The money came from our variety concert. Each year the money raised goes towards a charity. This year the school decided to give the money to Thomas to support his fundraising efforts. It was a nice fit as Thomas is an ex-pupil and Team HOPE is a wonderful local charity."

He says Thomas is 'remarkable'.

"His recovery journey is inspirational and the fact he's recently walked 10km is amazing. He's a exceptional young man and Team HOPE is a remarkable charity who help those suffering adversity."